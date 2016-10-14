19°
Rugby star set to represent country

Molly Glassey | 13th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
CHAMPION: Tshinta Kendall has been selected in the National Indigenous Youth 17s Rugby team.
CHAMPION: Tshinta Kendall has been selected in the National Indigenous Youth 17s Rugby team.

GREAT things are in store for up and coming rugby star Tshinta Kendall.

The 15-year-old has just been picked in National Indigenous Youth 17s Rugby team.

"We had a tournament in Tamworth on Saturday and there were two Queensland teams from around the states, then that night they announced the under 17s indigenous boys and girls teams,” Tshinta said.

"In two weeks we go to an international comp, competing against teams from New Zealand and Fiji.

"Then in December we go to Perth to play in the national titles for under-17s.”

Tshinta said the selection provided her with an exciting opportunity to meet new players.

"I've played with a few of the girls before,” she said.

"It's always good to meet new people and and play with people you've never met before.”

The scrum-half has only been playing rugby for two and a half years, and quickly excelled at the sport.

"I've been in the regional teams, like the Darling Downs teams,” she said.

"But I'm still young, so there's a few teams I haven't been able to be a part of.

"This year I've been invited to train with the under 17s development but I couldn't go because I was still too young.”

Tshinta is a Scots PGC boarder, hailing from the small community Pormpuraaw in North Queensland.

"There's about 700 people there,” she said.

"When I told my parents they were really, really excited.”

Warwick Daily News
