Runner takes on new challenge

KICK IT: Tara Behrmann has taken up the Warwick Daily News 'Kick The Kilos' challenge.

AFTER pushing through physical barriers for the past nine years, Warwick's Tara Behrmann is now stepping up to a new challenge.

Ms Behrmann is just one of the people who have signed up to the Warwick Daily News Kick the Kilos challenge.

The campaign, which aims to get people off the couch and moving more, features a little bit of competition and a lot of town pride.

Participants will track their steps through the Strava app and the town with the most steps taken all together, and per capita, will be declared the fittest towns.

Ms Behrmann is urging others to get on board with Kick the Kilos, despite their current fitness levels.

"I wanted to shape up and thought it might help motivate me and help find my mojo for summer,” she said.

"It's a great initiative and anything that gets people moving around is a fantastic idea.

"Everyone should get involved and help make Warwick the fittest town in Queensland.

"Also the Strava running app is the simplest and best out there; sign up and get moving.”

Although she is now competing in marathons and running events, Ms Behrmann said she started out simply trying to shift the scales.

"I wanted to shape up and lose some weight and it didn't stop there; it became a passion and a hobby.

"I met so many friends at that initial gym challenge and those people make up the bulk of my circle of friends now.”

She was also one of the people behind the inception of Warwick's parkrun.

"At those early meets there were about 50 people keen to to take the early morning run and these days we get up to 90 in summer and average about 40 throught the winter months.

"It's about getting bums off lounges and has become a real part of life.”

Kick the Kilos will pit our region against 14 other towns across Queensland and New South Wales.

If you want to help Warwick reign supreme, grab your smartphone and running shoes and get on board.

To join Kick the Kilos, download the Strava app on your smartphone. Once you have registered, search for "Kick the Kilos” in the clubs section, find Warwick Daily News and hit "join”.

Then get moving!