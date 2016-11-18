Truck rolls over, spills booze across rural road

THOUSANDS of dollars worth of alcohol has been smashed in a truck rollover on the Darling Downs.

Two trailers on a B-double configuration were loaded with alcohol when the truck rolled at about 1.40am near Millmerran.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the trailers overturned in the single-vehicle rollover on Moffat Reserve Rd.

The driver was taken to Millmerran Health Service following the incident.

It is understood the truck's cargo was destroyed, with beer and wine spilled across the road.