Ruth and her new three teat jersey

Ruth McGill with her new Jersey.

THE Warwick Pig and Calf Sale is known for selling strange bits and bobs, but a three-teated Jersey might oddest yet.

The four-year-old heifer came from a cheese factory in Stanthorpe, and will now call Ruth McGill's 16ha farm home.

"I'll put some calves on her, so she'll be a foster mum to those,” she said.

Dairy cows require all four teats to be machine milked, rulling out the the young heifer from moving to a dairy farm.

"It's just an abnormality,” Ruth said.

"You do see it sometimes; my mum has one as well actually and they make good foster mums.”

The hobby farmer and successful equestrian rider also nabbed two friesian calves who will suckle from the heifer.

"Sometimes they will start suckling straight away,” she said.

"But other times you need to bail them up.”

The three cows will join Ruth's five horses and pigs on her Killarney property.

The heifer sold for $750.