Safety before fashion on road

Andrew Gale | 29th Nov 2016 7:18 PM
RIGHT GEAR: If you're going to ride a motorcycle, make sure you've got the right accessories to keep you safe and in style, says Andrew Gale.
RIGHT GEAR: If you're going to ride a motorcycle, make sure you've got the right accessories to keep you safe and in style, says Andrew Gale. Andrew Gale

AS WELL as cars, I've owned quite a few motorbikes in my life.

Big and small, fast and faster (I don't think there are too many that go slow).

After going to a few funerals for friends who had gone to the great bike track in the sky, people I always considered to be much better riders than me, I decided last year to sell my race-bred, silly-fast road bike and restore a classic V8 Aussie muscle car to satisfy my need for "fast and loud” instead.

To be honest, I've never been that fast, a healthy respect for the "cheese grater” road surface and absolute respect for my licence has meant I, apart from a minor teenage indiscretion back in the '80s, I have managed to avoid being on the wrong side of the police officer's ticket book for almost 30 years.

The healthy respect for the bitumen and all the horrid body-destroying things such as guardrails, trees, posts, poles and gutters has probably what mostly kept me from pushing the limit.

I've been content to just be the owner and rider of an Italian thoroughbred, and not having to prove anything to anyone.

One thing I could never get my head around was people riding motorcycles without decent safety gear. I would always buy the best helmet I could get.

A mate said to me once, only buy a cheap helmet if you have a cheap head. Ditto with gloves, boots and nice, thick, leather jackets and pants.

Like I said, I have a very healthy respect for the damage a hard, pointy and spiky road surface would do to the delicate skin of my arms, legs, face, back, belly and other soft and squishy bits that I would rather not have to subject to medical treatment that would be necessary should I bite the bitumen.

I always cringe when I see people ride past on motorbikes wearing t-shirts, shorts, thongs and so on.

Do they love pain? Don't they like having nice intact skin? Do they want to be like creepy old "gold member” in that silly Austin Powers, peeling the scabs from their bodies and saying "mmmmm that's a keeper.”

I spoke to a trendy, bearded, hipster dude the other day when he turned up at my "office” to do his jet-ski licence.

He was clad in funky loafers, chino shorts, checked shirt buttoned all the way up under the chin, and a dinky little skull cap helmet. He was riding a pretty cool little Vespa-like scooter, you know, one of those ones that you get stuck behind going up hills in a 60kmh zone.

I asked him "Wasn't he worried what he would do to his skin and the groovy tattoos on his arms should he bite the bitumen.” "Na, Daddy-o”, he says to the old, square fat dude he's now dealing with. "This little baby is flat out at 50ks man, it's cool.”

They say an average reasonably fit adult can run at a speed maximum speed of 25kmh. By no means a lightning speed by still getting along.

Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, a super human athlete, can reach a maximum velocity of about 40kmh whilst completing the 100-metre dash. Wow, that man can seriously motor.

Now let's just say you are pretty fit and you have a bit of sick leave up your sleeve. Let's just try something.

A little experiment. Dress in the t-shirt and shorts and now run really, really fast down your street and then throw yourself onto the bitumen. As hard as you can. No flinching. Would it hurt?

Would you leave plenty of skin on the road? I'm sure you would.

Now would you like to do that at double, or triple the speed you can run at? If you say yes, I think you need help. If you say no, go get some proper bike gear.

At the very worst it will make you look way cooler as you hang with the scooter crew, sipping your low-fat mocha latte at the cafe.

It's all about the accessories. It always worked for me. Now where's that Ford Racing fashion catalogue gone?

Topics:  road safety warwick community

