Safety warning after blaze damages motorhome

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a blaze in a motorhome at Broadwater.

Stanthorpe Fire Station captain Ian Barnden said one of the residents was welding on a motorhome at the Caslick Ln property before the blaze began.

"He was doing a bit of welding and went inside,” Mr Barnden said.

"He came back out and it was on fire.”

The man attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, but called emergency services when the smoke became too much.

Mr Barnden said the fire was likely caused by remaining heat from the welding.

While the fire was quickly extinguished by two crews from Stanthorpe, Mr Barnden said the motorhome sustained significant damage.

He urged anyone undertaking such work, especially in the current dry conditions, to take care.

He urged anyone undertaking welding work to have a hose nearby in case of emergency.

"Especially if they're doing it outside, because it can start a grass fire,” Mr Barnden said.

While an ambulance attended the scene, it's understood the man and his wife were unharmed.