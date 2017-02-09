Saleyard expansion only under discussion

Les Fraser operates the safe crowding yars at the Warwick Saleyards. Photo Emma Boughen / The Bush Telegraph

DESPITE massive livestock yardings, Southern Downs Regional Council insists there are no "solid plans” to expand the Warwick Saleyards.

Councillor Rod Kelly is a member of the Saleyards Advisory Committee along with eputy Mayor Jo McNally, Elders agent Andrew Williams, McDougall and Sons agent David McIvor, Frasers Livestock Transport owner Les Fraser and former management committee chair Graham Kirkland.

The committee had previously agreed the current saleyards at the corner of McEvoy St and Bracker Rd was not large enough.

Cr Kelly said though improvements to the saleyards and drawing a greater number of vendors were priorities for the committee, there were no immediate plans to expand the operation.

"Of course we've talked about how to make (the saleyards) bigger and better,” Cr Kelly said.

"At our first meeting we did discuss expanding the sheep yards and this past week we had a really good yarding of cattle at about 1700 head and we're in a location where we attract good quality.

"For now the access to the yards is very good and that's what we've got to work with.

"There are no solid plans to do anything major and of course anything like that would be required to go under a pretty big business case and go before council.”

Cr Kelly said it would be important to remain competitive if the demand from vendors was there.

"We've done a lot of improvements in the last few years to ensure they are good quality yards that are useable and safe for the buyers and staff,” he said.

"You look at Roma and Dalby they're both big yards, and we could capture some of that other market if the numbers are increasing.”

Advisory committee chair Jo McNally said the saleyards would remain a "core business of council”.

At the inaugural meeting of the new committee in December, Mayor Tracy Dobie said private-public partnerships should be considered, noting the saleyards as "an incredible asset” to the council.

Cr McNally said the council would maintain control over fees at the yards if the facility was sold to a private business.

"If ownership of the saleyards did become private I imagine it would follow a similar path to WIRAC,” Cr McNally said.

"WIRAC is run by the YMCA but the council still maintains the price ceiling.”

The Saleyards Advisory Committee is expected to meet again this month.