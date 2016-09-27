Same sex marriage? Warwick says nope

Supporters attend a marriage equality rally in Sydney, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. Supporters of marriage equality are calling on Members of Federal Parliament to pass legislation in Parliament, and avoid a same-sex marriage plebiscite which has been proposed by the Federal Government. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

MARANOA is the only electorate in Australia that holds a majority opposition against same-sex marriage.

In the Warwick electorate more than 50 per cent of voters do not support law changes to allow same-sex couples to marry.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said he was not shocked by the results of the 2013 study.

"There hasn't been a seismic shift in the sentiment of Maranoa since the study came out,” he said.

"We're a different electorate to the rest of Australia, and if anything we're proving that the debate can be done in a respectful way.”

The Melbourne University study found Groom, Flynn, Hinkler and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's base in New England might oppose the change in a plebiscite scenario.

Mr Littleproud said the same-sex marriage debate boiled down to the separation of marriage and acknowledgement.

"You look back 10 or 15 years ago, and these relationships didn't have the same rights,” he said.

"(Couples) need to understand what marriage is... While society has moved to acknowledge, it also understands that marriage is a separate institution.

"There are millions of Australians who believe the sanctity of marriage should be preserved, and we believe their view should be respected as well.”

Mr Littleproud said acknowledgement went both ways in a "reciprocation of respect”.

"We are not challenging the validity of their love,” he said.

"But they need to understand the reasons behind the opposition to same-sex marriage.”

Nationally, a third of voters were opposed to a change, and Mr Littleproud said Maranoa's minority opinion was testament to conversation around the matter.

"We have a more mature debate about same sex marriage and the rest of the country could take a note out of our book,” he said.