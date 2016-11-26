28°
Santa comes quietly to the Southern Downs

Sophie Lester | 26th Nov 2016 1:03 PM
THE FESTIVE SEASON: The Christmas Parade will be postponed until next Christmas, owing to renovations around Palmerin St and Rose City Shoppingworld.
THE FESTIVE SEASON: The Christmas Parade will be postponed until next Christmas, owing to renovations around Palmerin St and Rose City Shoppingworld. Emma Boughen

THE silly season is fast approaching but one Warwick holiday favourite won't be returning to the Rose City this Christmas.

Warwick Chamber of Commerce have run the last two Christmas Parades with the help of major sponsors Rose City Shoppingworld, helping to usher Santa and his reindeers and the full nativity scene, camels and all, to the Rose City.

Chamber of Commerce president Lewis von Stieglitz said the Christmas Parade will be postponed until next year due to renovations along Palmerin St and in the shopping centre.

"The Chamber has traditionally done it with sponsors in partnership as it is an expensive process,” Mr von Stieglitz said.

"It can be up to $8000 because you've got all the camels and donkeys as part of the nativity and Santa on his sleigh and reindeer are not cheap.

"We also have the issue of there being significant renovations going on in the main street and inside the shopping centre.

"It's a shame we couldn't do it this year but these were just the circumstances.

"It was a very difficult decision, particularly telling Santa he wouldn't be going down Palmerin St and for all the people who love the parade.

"It just seemed better to bench it for a year than do something half baked, and we absolutely will be bringing it back in 2017.”

Fear not lovers of Christmas - there will still be a chance to spot Santa himself around the shopping centre.

Rose City Shoppingworld marketing manager Louise de Lissa said Saint Nick would be heading into the centre for at 10.30am next Saturday, December 3.

"This year we'll just be running our Santa arrival parade,” Mrs de Lissa said.

"He'll be coming into the centre on some construction equipment to keep it in the theme of our renovations.

"This year he'll be set up outside of Woolworths in a beautiful woodland setting with natural timber and trees and garlands.

"He'll be available on Saturday for photos between 12 and 2 and then from 10am each day, 11am on Sunday, right up until Christmas.”

