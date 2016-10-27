Savios' spotless apple plan

FRESH TECHNOLOGY: Henry Zhang and Rosie Savio with the blemish-detecting technology for apples at Ms Savio's Pozieres farm.

THERE are few things more disappointing than biting into a beautiful apple, to find its bright exterior belies bruised, brown flesh.

This dilemma is among those being more thoroughly addressed by a Granite Belt family's recent instalment of state-of-the-art produce inspection technology.

Pozieres apple farmer Rosie Savio said the new technology would help to weed out apples with imperfections.

Henry Zhang, a technician from MAF Oceana, the company behind the technology, was finalising the instalment of the system on Friday.

MAF is based in France and services farms in many parts of the globe.

Mr Zhang said the year-old system, an upgrade on previous versions, would better equip the farm to efficiently process fruit.

He said the Savios were the first on the Granite Belt to use the technology.

He said of the two systems was used to detect external blemishes, while the other detects internal defects.

The external blemish detection system involves a light box, which a conveyor belt carrying fresh apples passes through.

Rapid cameras snap each individual apple from 20 angles, to gain a 360-degree view of each piece of fruit.

Along with colour images, the light box also captures infra-red views of the apples.

Mr Zhang said the infra-red imaging better highlighted any subtle external blemishes, which may be almost impossibly to detect with the naked eye.

Another machine just installed, meanwhile, looks for internal issues with the fruit, using sensors which measure the wavelength of mid infra-red light passing through the apples.

"We have a light on the top, it's called an MIR light, and there's four sensors on the bottom,” Mr Zhang said.

"Once the light goes through the fruit, it's transmitted through the fruit and the sensor detects it.

"We have four wavelengths of sensor and the internal browning is detected by these four levels.”

Ms Savio said the technology would help to make their apple packing more efficient.

She said this would also help to bolster her company's confidence, when they release their product, that it is of optimal quality.

"The external blemish sorter makes production a lot quicker,” Ms Savio said.

"If you didn't have some sort of internal defect system, when the apples have got a problem, you wouldn't be able to pack them.

"You can't detect certain defects on the inside of an apple with your eye.”

While her farm had used similar technology in the past, Ms Savio was pleased to be using state-of-the-art techniques to assess the quality of her produce.

"This is the latest version, but there has been other versions around.” she said.

"It's quicker.”

Mr Zhang said another mechanic and technician had also been helping to set up the technology.

He said both new additions seemed to be operating well at the farm's packing shed.

"I think this machine has been working very well,” he said.

While the Savios pack apples all year round, the Granite Belt's trees are currently in blossom.

Ms Savio said picking season was due to begin in January or February.