36°
News

Scammers strike more often than hackers: IT specialist

Helen Spelitis
| 20th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 10:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SCAMMERS pose the biggest risk to average citizens, according to Ipswich IT specialist Kerry Heffernan who has been working in the industry for 30 years.

He says while hackers are out there, they're more likely to target companies because that sensitive information is more valuable.

Every month Mr Heffernan, who owns Kerry's Computers, sees at least six customers who have been scammed.

Most of those victims are aged 50 or over but from all different walks of life and levels of education.

They've either opened an email or been tricked into sharing their credit card details over the phone.

The most recent is the Australia Post scam where a person receives an email telling them to download the 'receipt and verify the correct address' to receive 'your package'.

"As soon as you open the attachment your computer is locked up and every PDF, every photo, every document is encrypted," Mr Heffernan says.

>>Easy steps to protect your files: Ipswich 'ethical hacker' explains

"You can't do anything about it. Then a ransom note comes up on the screen; the only way to unlock your computer is to pay them in Bitcoins (an internet only currency) worth $300 to $400.

"Some people have done it and been given a code that unlocks their computer, others haven't."

SCAM ALERT: Australia Post published this fake email on its website on January, 11, 2017, warning people its a scam and not to click or past the link into your internet browser. 'Delete the email immediately'.
SCAM ALERT: Australia Post published this fake email on its website on January, 11, 2017, warning people its a scam and not to click or past the link into your internet browser. 'Delete the email immediately'.

Mr Heffernan helped a man recently who received a call from 'John at Telstra'; John told the man his computer was infected with viruses which was feeding back into the network and threatened to take punitive action.

He then offered to resolve the problem right there for a small fee of $9.95, so the scared man gave over his credit card details.

"Two days later the guy called his bank and $1500 had been deducted. Banks don't cover you for fraud if you give out your bank details," Mr Heffernan says.

"I can't believe people are still getting scammed. My advice, if someone calls and says you have a virus on your computer, tell them you don't have a computer and I guarantee they will just hang up straight away.

"Don't open email attachments, just delete them."

More information here: https://www.staysmartonline.gov.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cyber scam email scam general-seniors-news ipswich

Council rocked by shocking bullying claims

Council rocked by shocking bullying claims

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has hit back at claims of bullying, after allegations surfaced in the media this week.

Councillors on LNP pre-selection list

Southern Downs deputy Mayor Jo McNally (left) and council colleague Cameron Gow (third from right) are reportedly among the nominees for the LNP preselection for the seat of Southern Downs at the next state election.

Councillors step forward for State Government position

Your go-to-guide on the best scoop in Warwick

Stacey Williams thinks you should pop in and try some delicious Maleny icecream.

Icecream, icecream, icecream, icecream, icecream, icecream!

Children must attend Prep this year

Parents can still enrol their children for Prep next week, and aren't required to have uniforms, stationary or books.

It's not too late for parents to enrol their children.

Local Partners

Top sportsman leaves town

ONE of Australia's top campdrafters Ben Tapp has left Warwick after eleven years of being based on the Southern Downs.

Clifton in election carve up

BOUNDARY SHAKE-UP : Clifton may become part of a new electoral seat.

Clifton could become part of a new seat by the Queensland election

Which ground is your team at in this weekend's cricket

WCA carnival committee representatives include Geoff Thorley, Shaun O'Leary, Colin O'Brien and Chris Cantwell

Where to find your favourite team at Australia Day Cricket

12 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

RACING: Michael Douglas shows his style in his supercharged LJ Torana in the Six Banger Nationals at the Warwick Dragway. Photo Photo Phill's Kustom Photography

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's 12 options

Players wanted for Cutters for 2017 BRL season

Cutters defend during their long association in the BRL. The Cutters are the only club to field their own team every season.

Cutters confident of a strong 2017 with your help

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

  • Music

  • 20th Jan 2017 10:30 AM

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office

Lee Lin Chin's man-crazy, beer-loving side revealed

HAVE A BEER: Lee Lin Chin her tips and quips on life.

SBS newsreader Lee Lin Chin offers up satirical tips and quips.

Married at First Sight: M'boro dad to feature on reality TV

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

A bull riding accident put everything into perspective for Sean.

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Town House 3 2 1 Offers OVER $...

Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise space and be very functional. The kitchen has top of...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Why tree-changers want to buy in the Southern Downs

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price for the Downs dropped 1.5% to $241,250 the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 1.5% to $241,250

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Top sportsman leaves town

GOLD CUP WINNER: Ben Tapp has moved to Tamworth and listed his historic Warwick property The Glen.

ONE of Australia's top campdrafters Ben Tapp has left Warwick

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!