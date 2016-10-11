Scary clowns stop! Think of the children

Sparkles the Clown wants an end to the scary clown fad, for the children's sake.

IT'S all over the news and it's got the whole country talking, but maybe it's gone far enough.

One woman has taken to Facebook to implore scary clowns everywhere to stop and think about the damage they might be doing.

The damage to the most vulnerable and impressionable members of the Australian community.

The children.

Tanya Abbey, also known as Sparkles the Clown, who works with sick children, said the damage these clowns are causing isn't worth their five seconds of internet fame.

"Something the creepy clowns need to know is that they are ruining the unique and beautiful bond that real clowns are able to make with children," she said.

"They are also putting the good work we do at risk.

"It would be a shame if clown doctors were no longer welcome in hospitals to provide love and laughter to those who need it most, a shame if we were no longer welcome to donate our time to charities and individuals and a shame if we were no longer allowed to make each and every child we come into contact with feel special, accepted and loved."

Ms Abbey's message to the scary clowns is clear.

"To the scary clowns out there's stop it," she said.

"Think about what you are doing just to get your 5 seconds of internet fame.

"Real clowns never approach frightened people and real clowns want to make the world a happier place.

"Please think before sharing the pictures of scary clowns with stories like this. It is making the situation a bit worse.

"Peace and love to everyone"