33°
News

The scary reality behind Australia's heatwaves

Olivia Lambert news.com.au | 19th Jan 2017 7:45 AM
A new report found 2016 was the hotter year yet.
A new report found 2016 was the hotter year yet. Bureau of Meteorology

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOU think the weather is bad now? It could get a whole lot worse.

Last year was globally the hottest year yet and if the trend continues, there could be disastrous consequences for Australia.

Climate Council climate scientist Professor Will Steffen said the heatwaves could get worse, bushfires would become more extreme, and weather events we see once a century could start happening once a month, if the temperature continues to rise.

The Climate Council released a report on Thursday claiming that 2016 was the hottest year on earth, a record that has now been smashed for three years in a row.

Australians rush to the beaches over the holiday break as the heatwave hits hard.
Australians rush to the beaches over the holiday break as the heatwave hits hard. john mccutcheon

Climate scientists say the global temperature is now 1.2C higher than the pre-industrial temperature.

It doesn't sound like much, but the global temperature isn't like the daily temperature you look at on your weather app.

"Go back to the last ice age, 20,000 years ago. Australia was much colder, drier and windier," Prof Steffen said.

"People would say it felt 20 degrees colder in Australia, but the global temperature has only risen 4C since then.

"It's like your body temperature, it's highly complex and if you get a bad fever you won't live long unless you get it under control."

At a climate change summit in Paris last year, politicians from around the world gathered to discuss how they would tackle the issue.

Prof Steffen said they agreed the global temperature wouldn't get to 1.5C warmer than pre-industrial times, but he believes we are scarily close to hitting that number.

That means, in the next century, the world could reach tipping point.

Prof Steffen said if the global temperature rose another 4C, like it has since the ice age, then we would lose all the ice in the northern hemisphere in just 100 years' time.

He said Greenland would be gone as would the North Pole.

Antarctica would also lose a lot of ice and only a big lonely block would be left in the middle.
 

Antarctica would lose much of its ice, if the earth continues to heat up.
Antarctica would lose much of its ice, if the earth continues to heat up. Robyn Hills

Prof Steffen predicted the sea level could rise anywhere from 20 to 40 metres higher than today, which would wipe out most coastal cities around the world.

Prof Steffen said the new Climate Council report showed there was a sense of urgency to start lowering emissions.

"If we keep going on the same trend the world is heading in, heatwaves are going to get a lot worse, we'll see 40C a lot more often in capital cities and hot days will start earlier in the season and last longer. We're going to have to cope with that somehow," Prof Steffen said.

"The sea level could rise, meaning there'd be flooding events in Sydney and Melbourne and places that are flood prone could be unliveable."

Prof Steffen hopes the report revealing the global temperature rise would put pressure on citizens of countries around the world to change their ways.

"Particularly in Australia where the government is lagging behind what other countries are doing," he said.

"This issue, though long-term, is extremely important. The decisions we make now will affect the world and our children and grandchildren will live in this. It isn't something you put aside for the next generation, we have to do it now."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  australia climate change heatwave temperature weather

The Malt House is open for business

The Malt House is open for business

AFTER more than 12 months of anticipation, speculation and plenty of perspiration, Warwick's most talked about development is complete.

Former chef at Malt House helm

MALT BOSS: Josh Hennig is the man charged with the reigns of The Malt House.

The man tasked with running The Malt House is manager Josh Hennig

Granite Belt's big leap in renewable energy

Tim Lucas on his property, where a wind farm has been approved.

Stanthorpe could be mostly wind-powered in the near future.

Almost 2000 lifesaving missions from LifeFlight

LifeFlight works in partnership with Retrieval Services Queensland, which is responsible for clinical coordination for all aeromedical ambulance transport and retrieval.

And that's only in one year.

Local Partners

Clifton in election carve up

Clifton could become part of a new seat by the next Queensland election in a shake-up of political boundaries.

Teens skip STD protection

NO JAB: The Southern Downs has one of the lowest rates in Queensland of teens vaccinated against HPV.

Warwick teens skip vaccine that protects against genital warts

No Prep Kaos to hit Warwick Dragway on Saturday

Royden Hardcastle will compete in his 1928 Dodge Senior 6 in the No Prep Kaos meeting at Warwick Dragway on Saturday.

First time in Warwick for No Prep Kaos

Cricket and drag racing in the news on Southern Downs

Drag organiser Matthew Loy.

Weekend action will include cricket and drag racing

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

GRANT Denyer shares his Australia Day traditions with The Guide ahead of holiday concert.

  • TV

  • 19th Jan 2017 10:00 AM

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

Chelsea Handler pictured in a scene from her talk show in Los Angeles.

TALK show host blames rise of reality TV family for election result.

Law & Order’s Trump inspired episode is still in limbo

The cast of Law & Order: SVU season 18, from left, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Supplied by Channel 10.

SHOW'S mastermind unsure if or when twice-delayed episode will air.

50 Shades of Bli Bli: Adult theme park plans revealed

THE MIND BOGGLES: Potential buyers of Sunshine Castle at Bli Bli have considered a range of different themes, including an 'adult entertainment venue'.

Sunshine Castle looks to new, prosperous future.

Dating between the sheets on national TV?

Singles meet for the first time in their underwear in the SBS TV series Undressed.

NO shortage of singles willing to get Undressed with a stranger.

What's on the big screen this week

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

ACCLAIMED Australian film Lion finally makes its domestic debut.

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

From left, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

AUSSIE stars opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Town House 3 2 1 Offers OVER $...

Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise space and be very functional. The kitchen has top of...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 248,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!