Schoolies say no to violence

WARWICK school leavers are being urged to take a stand against violence.

This comes as part of a new schoolies' program launched by Education Minister Kate Jones yesterday.

"We want all schoolies to get the message that violence is never okay,” Ms Jones said.

"Everyone should feel safe while attending Schoolies' Week and this campaign focuses on encouraging schoolies to look after their mates.

"Every school leaver will receive a wallet card with information about how to stay safe and avoid violence.

"Schoolies will also be encouraged to share selfies with the #iPledgeQld hashtag and share the campaign with their friends.

"A photo booth will also be available at the Gold Coast where schoolies can get their photo taken while making an anti-violence pledge.”

Ms Jones said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to encouraging respectful relationships and safe behaviour between young people.

"The #iPledgeQld campaign builds on the Palaszczuk Government's Safer Schoolies Initiative and our ongoing school-based anti-violence messages,” she said.

"For the first time this year we have provided the opportunity for every Year 12 student to participate in Walk Away, Chill Out'workshops.

"Our Respectful Relationships program is also challenging youth attitudes about violence and encouraging positive relationships.”