Scorcher for the Southern Downs

SUNNY DAYS: Michelle Guo and David Kong making the most of the warm weather at Queens Park.

°THE SOUTHERN Downs is in store for a taste of summer this weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to exceed 30 degrees Celsius today and it'll be much the same tomorrow.

The other good news is there's only bright sunshine on the horizon.

Michelle Berry, a meteorologist for the Bureau of Meteorology, said it was all set to be an absolutely glorious weekend on the Southern Downs.

"(Today) will the hot day,” she said. "Right throughout the downs, it's looking like temperatures will be three to four degrees above the November average.

"Warwick will about 31 degrees.”

Ms Berry said it would be quite a hot day as well as very windy and dry.

"This will lead to an elevated fire danger,” she said.

"The district average fire danger will be very high but some areas might even exceed that.”

Ms Berry said the dry condition would ead to cooler than average overnight temperatures.

"On Saturday night it will get down to single digits on the Granite Belt and around nine to 10 degrees in Warwick, so it certainly won't be warm night,” she said.

"But the temperatures should cool everyone down quite nicely after a hot day.”

Ms Berry said tomorrow would be a little cooler than today.

"Not a lot of difference but you should definitely notice the drop,” she said,

"It should be a little closer to the average November temperature, and Warwick should see 29 degrees.

"And more good news is that there is no rainfall expected for the whole weekend.

"It also looks like warming up further next week and we should see some even hotter days.

"There's a band of low pressure developing throughout the interior of Queensland next week and this could mean storms, possibly even as soon as Tuesday.”