Scorching week ahead for the Southern Downs

THE Southern Downs is set for a scorching week.

The mercury is set to hit 30 degrees every day, reaching 33 tomorrow.

Today's forecast is for a sunny day and a top of 31.

Tomorrow should see a top of 33 degrees with an 70% chance of showers from the late morning.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm with strongs winds throughout the day.

Night time temperatures will hover between 16 and 20 degrees.

Wednesday will see an 80% chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

The BOM is forecasting a top temperature of between 30 and 35 degrees.

The high temps will continue throughout the week with more showers and possible storms predicted for the weekend.