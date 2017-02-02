Scots College's new leaders enter year with QCS prep and kilts

PREFECTS: Back row L to R: Grace Fender, Eliza Spriggs, Ashleigh Kane, Chris Balint, Bryce Thomas, Tom Bourke, Eloise Wiles, Morgan Gander and Justine Rohde. Front Row: Alice Fowles, Autumn Taylor, Lauren Whittaker, Liam Winter, Jacob Stiles, Simon Shepherd (principal), Annelise Ryan, Dana Burtenshaw, Rebecca Hutchen, Brooke Wilson and Catherine Welsh.

THE new school captains of Scots PGC said for a year of speeches and public spotlight, 2017 was kicking off with fewer nerves than expected.

"At the induction ceremony before I had to do my speech, one of the teachers threw a heap of ping pong balls at me so I had to try and catch them in front of everyone,” college captain Jacob Stiles said.

"I was flailing around, lost all my dignity and wasn't too worried about the speech after that.”

Jacob Stiles, 16, and Annelise Ryan, 17, will lead the school alongside 18 prefects in a year of formal, QCS and end of year exams.

"I hope most of all to be a good role model for the younger students,” Annelise said.

"I want them to feel they can come up to me and ask me things.”

The pair will lead assemblies, prefect meetings and will assist the head of the senior school in their new roles.

"It's a big job, but exciting,” Annelise said.

The pipe player and netball goal attack is

a day student who lives

in Warwick, and her male

co-captain has an "interesting” living situation on campus.

"My father is the head of boarding,” Jacob said.

"So I live at the boarding school, but don't partake in meals, activities and things like that.”

While the formal might be considered one of the biggest events for a Year 12 student, the pair said QCS was taking up most of their concerns.

"We've been practising for QCS since Grade 11,” Annelise said.

"It's been difficult but we're getting there.”

Jacob agreed, saying the end of year tests were taking their toll.

"We did a practise test last year, and just got back our results and now we're terrified,” he laughed.