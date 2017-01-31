SDRC continue to field complaints on pollution from GrainX

FED UP: Allora resident Neil Bower is among ratepayers frustrated by noise and dust pollution at the GrainX facility on Herbert St. Southern Downs Regional Council say a report on noise and dust levels is due to be issued this week.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has been caught in the middle of an ongoing dispute between ratepayers and one of the region's largest agricultural operators.

SDRC CEO David Keenan said the council had received 66 complaints about operations at GrainX from Allora residents between October 24 and January 14, primarily relating to dust and noise at the facility.

"Council is addressing these issues through the installation of dust and noise monitors near the site (on Herbert St)," Mr Keenan said. "This data should be provided over the next few days and will guide future actions.

"In addition to the noise and dust issues, these complaints also address the operation of the facility, landscaping, the operation of the water truck, the competence of the driver in the water truck, housing prices, rodents, and the perceived competence of council staff and councillors."

One complainant is Neil Bower, who said he was dissatisfied with the council for supposedly failing to enforce dust and noise restrictions at the facility opposite his home.

The Herbert St resident said he was yet to receive a consolidated answer about how they planned to enforce compliance with these restrictions.

"People here are losing their minds with the dust coming from GrainX," Mr Bower said.

"We're shut up in our houses to avoid dust getting in when we should have our windows open in this heat.

"Why should we have to run our air-conditioning, which is costing us money, so they can earn money? Where's the quality of life in that?

"I asked for an internal review to be done (about the dust and noise) and they said the complaint was sustained, which says to me they agree there is a dust and noise pollution problem. .

"They'll use the old 'prior use' chestnut but our houses were here before GrainX was operating, and now our quiet little retirement has gone to s***.

"Every time we ask a question we just get 'we're investigating it', but we want some clear-cut answers on exactly what they plan on doing about it, not just another report.

"(GrainX) will wait until they're forced to do something about it, so we've got to put up with this until that happens."

Mr Bower also said GrainX had failed to fulfil landscaping expectations in accordance with the 2011 development approval.

Mr Keenan said though GrainX met the original conditions of the development approval as per the landscaping plan, the council had indicated it is not satisfied with the current standard of landscaping or recent additional plantings.

He said GrainX had agreed to further planting of evergreen species, and would be attempting to plant trees that had already grown to 50cm.

Mr Keenan noted the council had now engaged legal services with a view to undertake legal action in cases of non-compliance.

"A landscaping plan was submitted to and approved by council (in 2011)," he said.

"The operator of the site has reported that some of the plants were stolen or poisoned; GrainX are now replacing these trees and those that have not been maintained.

"Council has requested the operator undertake a higher degree of landscaping and has received a commitment from GrainX that this will be carried out.

"GrainX have indicated that they will deliver a higher level of landscaping than was envisaged in the original landscape plan, and council has informed a significant number of trees will be planted over the next few weeks."

GrainX CEO Chris Hood said in November the facility was dealing with a far larger than usual grain load to begin the harvesting season.

Depending on the seasonal conditions, GrainX can operate from November through to July.

The Daily News contacted Mr Hood on the issues of dust and noise pollution at the facility but he declined to comment on the record.