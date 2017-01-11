36°
Renewed hope for dog with mouth taped shut after sighting

Emma Clarke
11th Jan 2017 11:08 AM Updated: 12:32 PM

UPDATE 11.45AM: There is renewed hope for a skinny German Shepherd wandering the Cunningham Hwy with its mouth taped shut after a member of the public spotted it late yesterday.

The dog was first seen on the highway on Monday and was last seen about 500 metres away on Tuesday afternoon.

Inspectors are continuing their search.

 

Search for dog with mouth taped shut in third day

EARLIER: A SKINNY German Shepherd spotted wandering the Cunningham Hwy with its mouth taped shut is still on the loose three days after it was first spotted.

RSPCA inspectors are returning to the search bushland along the highway at Aratuala for the second day today in hopes to find the dog.

RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said large search parties were discouraged from looking for the dog and scaring it further into bushland.

He said people wishing to help could to do so by keeping on the lookout as they drove past.

"The trouble is the dog is already timid and unless it comes back out onto the road again the chances of finding it are remote," Mr Beatty said.

"Feel free to drive by but we don't want large numbers that could spook the dog further."

Mr Beatty said soaring temperatures yesterday and later in the week meant the chances of the dog surviving were reduced.

"If it isn't able to get down water it's not going to be able to survive," he said.

"Obviously in this heat please make certain dogs in back yards, on utes and in cars have access to shade and water."

Anyone with information on the dog or about the dogs owners should contact 1300 ANIMAL.

aratula cunningham hwy rspca

