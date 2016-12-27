Second CBD crash in 60 minutes

LESS than an hour after a single-vehicle crash on the corner of Albion and Grafton Sts, emergency crews were called to another just 150m down the road, at the Albion and Fitzroy St intersection.

In a two-vehicle crash, one sedan has ploughed into the Southern Downs Regional Council brick wall.

The second vehicle continued to stop in the Aldi carpark.

All people involved in the crash were unhurt.

The man driving the car that ended up on the footpath was a Papua New Guinea national studying at the University of New England in Armidale.

He stated he had been visiting a friend in Brisbane and was returning home.

Firecrews report the cause of the crash is as yet unknown but one party was claiming the other went through a red light.

Crews are attending now.

