Second successive weekend of power problems for area

FOR the second successive weekend, a large number of Ergon Energy customers north of Warwick lost power for an extended period.

A Ergon Energy spokesman said 1900 customers at Allora, Berat, Clintonvale, Deuchar, Ellinthorp, Forest Springs, Freestone, Gladfield, Glengallan, Goomburra, Hendon, Maryvale, Mount Marshall, Talgai and Victoria Hill lost power at 7.15pm Saturday as did 600 customers in Massie, Sladevale, Warwick and Willowvale.

"The storm activity caused the 33kV Allora line to fail and fall into the 11kV line underneath it,” the spokesman said.

Power was restored to all customers by 11pm.

A week earlier 1900 customers in Allora and surrounding areas and east of Warwick on the Cunningham Highway lost power after a fire on a power pole near the Eight Mile caused a similar problem.