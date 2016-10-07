27°
Secret Facebook: Step-by-step guide to guard your messages

7th Oct 2016 8:49 AM

FACEBOOK now allows conversations on its Messenger app to be encrypted under a new function called "secret conversations".

And it takes less than a minute to turn on.

The function, according to the social media behemoth, does not mean the other chats you have in Messenger are being shared around, but this is a way of making your messages extra secure.
 

By turning it on, only you and those in the conversation can see the message, and any other conversations you're having with that person on other computers/phones/tablets will be closed.

It does not apply to group conversations.

Facebook explains it like this:

"Only one device at a time will be able to send and receive secret messages.

"All secret messages on other devices will be closed."

Here's how you do it.

1. Open the Messenger app on your phone

2. Click on the 'Me' icon at the bottom right of the screen.

 

 

 

3. Click on the section, "Secret conversations" and select "Turn On"

 

4. Click the toggle button beside Secret Conversations
 

And voila your conversations will now be secret.

Facebook also allows you delete those secret conversations -- but be warned, this will be permanent.

 

Want to be sure?

1.  Begin a Messenger chat with a contact, then click on their name at the top of the screen.

 

2. Now select "secret conversation".

This is an opt-in function, so if you care about the security or privacy of your messages. 

Whether you use it depends on how many secrets you want to keep.   

Topics:  editors picks, facebook, social

