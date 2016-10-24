Separate murder trials before Toowoomba courts today

Murder victim Jake Lasker was stabbed to death at his family's Rockville home in November 2012. The trial of a man accused of his murder is taking place today.

THE Toowoomba Courthouse will be a busy place today with two separate murder trials being held at the same time.

The trial of Robert Ian Trebeck, 36, is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court before Justice Glenn Martin AM and is expected to run for three to four weeks.

Trebeck, 36, is accused of the murder of Goondiwindi mother of three Alexis Jeffery.

Police believe Ms Jeffery, 24, was killed as she walked home from a night out in Goondiwindi late on the night of March 16, 2014.

Her body was later found on the banks of the Macintyre River, just 500m from her home.

The trial of Kyle Mitchell Dumesny, 20, is scheduled to be heard before Justice Peter Lyons in the Supreme Court from 10am.

Dumesny's charge arises from the death of Jake Lasker, 19, at his family's home in Rockville in November 2012.

The trial is expected to run for five to seven days.

Each accused is expected to enter a plea of not guilty to their respective charge.

