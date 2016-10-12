22°
News

Sex trial of Warwick man draws to a close

Peter Hardwick
| 12th Oct 2016 6:58 AM Updated: 6:58 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE jury in a trial in which a now 18-year-old woman has accused a fellow horse enthusiast of touching her inappropriately over a number of years is expected to retire to consider a verdict today.

In pre-recorded evidence played to the District Court in Toowoomba yesterday, the teenager said the man had a property outside Warwick which shared a common fence line with her family's property at the time.

The court heard the girl had started riding the man's horses with him on roads and paddocks around their respective properties.

She told the court it was during those rides that the man would lean over and touch her inappropriately including putting his hand down her shirt and touching the outside of her jeans.

She said she would move her horse away or kick the other horse to move it away from hers.

The accused man had a prime mover and attached gooseneck living area and horse transport which he would drive to campdrafts and she claimed she had been touched inappropriately inside the vehicle's accommodation unit.

It was during an argument with her parents in October 2012 that she had blurted out about the man touching her and she and her parents had then discussed it.

However, it was not until January 2014 that she had made a complaint to police.

"Mum wanted me to go to police but I wasn't ready to," she said.

The man, who cannot be named, has pleaded not guilty to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child under 16 and indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The jury is expected to retire after Judge David Searles' summing up.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  court, sex, sex trial, toowoomba, toowoomba court

Amateur snappers team up to share their talent

Amateur snappers team up to share their talent

Meet our amateur photographers and expect to see a lot more of their work coming up.

I don't like cricket, I love it, and everything else

Are you sports mad? Jonno Colfs is.

Snake bites child at Southern Downs home

The boy was bitten at his Texas Rd home, at Greenlands.

The boy is awaiting transfer to another hospital.

All bogans bound for Yangan

ME AND YOU: Bogan Bingo will hit Yangan this weekend.

THE bogans will be out in force this weekend

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

All bogans bound for Yangan

ME AND YOU: Bogan Bingo will hit Yangan this weekend.

THE bogans will be out in force this weekend

Latest deals and offers

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

'DOCTOR Who' is to get a Mr. Men makeover with 12 stories based on each of the Time Lords, played by the likes of Matt Smith and Tom Baker, set to be released.

Khloe Kardashian: Kim isn't doing that well after robbery

Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe says Kim is still "not doing that well" after being robbed

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Character In Town

13 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Located just one block from Warwick's CBD is this charming 3 bedroom plus study home. 2 of the bedrooms have air conditioning and 1 has built-in wardrobes. Also...

15 Acres - Minutes From CBD

Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000

This 6.13ha block is just minutes from the CBD. The property has several building sites and 2 bitumen road frontages. Power and phone run past plus town water at...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest