Four things you didn't know about Shannon Noll

TWO years after his last headlining tour, Australian musician Shannon Noll is back on the road.

Noll will play in the Rose City tomorrow night and is gearing up to release his next album in early 2017.

After playing at Warwick RSL Memorial Club tomorrow, he will head to Evan Margison Park on Saturday to play at the Goodna Jacaranda Festival.

Here's four things you may not have known about the Aussie musician.

He's a generous supporter of charities

He has dated more than $1 million to different Australian charities including earnings from singles C'Mon Aussie C'Mon and Don't Give up.

He featured on the compilation album Home: Songs of Hope & Journey, which was released to raise funds for beyondblue's depression research activities.

With his iconic goatee, he has also been a keen supporter of Movember, though he has since shaved off his soul patch of "flavour saver".

He's got a few awards under his belt

Hot off his post-Idol success, Noll released What About Me and Learn to Fly on his debut album That's What I'm Talking About in 2004.

Both singles and the album topped the ARIA Charts, and Noll was nominated for highest selling album and highest selling single for What About Me.

Noll continued his chart success with number one album Lift in 2005, and the chart topping single Shine was also nominated for an ARIA Award for Best Pop Release.

Most recently, he was nominated for an ARIA for most popular live Australian Live Artist in 2011.

He could have been a movie star

Noll was asked to star in the film King of the Mountain, based loosely on the life of Australian racer Peter Brock, but he declined the offer.

He's got a great sense of humour

Nollsy has long been subject of memes circulating on Australian Facebook pages, which have branded him as the celebrity underdog of Australia after he was "robbed" of the Australian Idol win in 2003 by Guy Sebastian.

He has embraced the attention and says that he's having fun laughing at himself.