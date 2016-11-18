WARWICK DEATH: Police say man threatened them

UPDATE: Police will this morning address media following the fatal shooting of a man at Freestone yesterday.

More details have emerged of the critical incident which left a 65-year-old man dead and triggered an investigation by the Ethical Standards Command.

In a statement released this morning, police said officers had responded to reports of gunshots at the rural property just after 4pm.

SHOOT OUT: Police were on scene at a Freestone property late yesterday afternoon and into the evening where a man threatening police and himself with a shotgun was reportedly shot by police.

Police searched the property and at about 5.15pm a man armed with a rifled walked out of bushland and confronted officers, the statement said.

"It will be alleged police attempted to speak with the man however moments later he directly threatened officers and police discharged their firearms," police said.

Despite officers performing CPR on the man until paramedics who were on standby near the property arrived, he died at the scene.

A 64-year-old woman at the property was not injured in the incident.

EARLIER: The Ethical Standards Command will investigate the use of lethal force by a police officer after a man was shot dead on a rural property.

The specialist unit from Brisbane will probe the death of the man at a Freestone property east of Warwick yesterday.

Officers from Warwick had responded to a routine call out at the Charley's Gully Rd property about 4.15pm Thursday when a man, believed to be a resident, began making threats towards the police.

The 63-year-old man, armed with a shotgun, threatened officers before he was shot in the chest.

Paramedics were called to the treat the man but he died at the property.

The Crime and Corruption Commission will oversee the ESC investigation which will probe whether the man's death was a form of suicide.

The officers involved will be offered counselling and support from the Queensland Police Service while the investigation is conducted.

Serving police officers are required to undergo firearms training once a year despite calls from the Queensland Police Union for monthly training sessions.

The Police Powers and responsibilities Act states lethal force may include "force likely to cause grievous bodily harm to a person or a person's death".

However, such force can only be used after an officer, if possible, called "on the person to stop doing the act".

If this story has raised concerns for you, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.