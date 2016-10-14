19°
'Bad blood' led to fatal Millmerran shooting: police

Tara Miko
| 14th Oct 2016 6:36 AM Updated: 8:27 AM

UPDATE: Detectives will allege "bad blood" between two men boiled over leading to the fatal shooting of a Millmerran man last night.

Investigations are continuing into the circumstances behind a man's death of a single gunshot wound to the chest about 10.10pm Thursday.

South-West District Detective Inspector Paul Hart said witnesses at an Ayers Rock Rd home called for paramedics after the man, 46, was shot by a 69-year-old man.

He said police were called minutes later when officers located a man dead inside the home.

Forensic examinations are continuing to determine the type of firearm used, he said.

Det. Insp. Hart said initial investigations suggested the two men had a verbal argument at another Millmerran property earlier Thursday night before the pair parted ways.

He said the older man then attended the Ayers Rock Rd home where another argument spilled over before the shot was fired.

Police found the 69-year-old man sitting in a car on the road where he was taken into custody.

Det. Insp. Hart said there was no suggestion the man had tried to flee the scene.

Police are working to notify the victim's next of kin.

7.30AM:  A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body at a Millmerran home last night.

Detectives investigating the death of a Millmerran man, 46, charged another man, 69, with murder early this morning.

Police were called to an Ayers Rock Rd home about 10.10pm Thursday with reports of a man who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Both men were known to each other.

Dalby Criminal Investigation Branch detectives took the older man into custody at the scene.

He was remanded in custody following the charges being laid, and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

EARLIER: Police have labelled the death of a man in Millmerran "suspicious" and are investigating.

About 10.10pm police were called to an address at Ayers Rock Rd in response to a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

As a result, a 46-year-old man was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene.

A crime scene has been established and detectives from Dalby Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating, along with Scientific and Scenes of Crime Officers.

A man is assisting police with their inquiries.

There is no further information at this stage.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  editors picks shooting toowoomba

