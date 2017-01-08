30°
Show society plans for 150th annual show in March

Gerard Walsh | 8th Jan 2017 5:45 PM
Showjumping winner Nikki Burraston riding Dakota with Brock Harvey (2nd, 3rd and 5th), William Wood riding Cupcake (4th) and Kate Hurley (6th) at the 2016 Warwick Show.
Showjumping winner Nikki Burraston riding Dakota with Brock Harvey (2nd, 3rd and 5th), William Wood riding Cupcake (4th) and Kate Hurley (6th) at the 2016 Warwick Show. Gerard Walsh

THE Warwick Show and Rodeo Society expects a bumper three days of action at the 150th annual Warwick Show on March 24-26.

Society president Dr John Kiss said because of the special significance of the 150th, the society had the support of the Southern Downs Regional Council in putting on the best show in recent years.

"It will be a very special event and we are putting in place a range of events to attract all age groups,” Dr Kiss said.

"We are hoping many past volunteers and members of committees down the years will be able to attend this year's show.

"Show chairman John Wilson is working closely with his show committee to highlight many of the different events and special interests in this year's show,” he said.

Dr Kiss said the committee was advertising for a new secretary.

"Julie Peterson has resigned as he has moved on to a position with Southern Downs Regional Council so we hope to have a new secretary in place by the end of the month,” he said.

Anyone keen to be involved in the show is welcome to call the show office on 46619060.

Topics:  dr john kiss march show warwick warwick show whatson

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

