Show society plans for 150th annual show in March

Showjumping winner Nikki Burraston riding Dakota with Brock Harvey (2nd, 3rd and 5th), William Wood riding Cupcake (4th) and Kate Hurley (6th) at the 2016 Warwick Show.

THE Warwick Show and Rodeo Society expects a bumper three days of action at the 150th annual Warwick Show on March 24-26.

Society president Dr John Kiss said because of the special significance of the 150th, the society had the support of the Southern Downs Regional Council in putting on the best show in recent years.

"It will be a very special event and we are putting in place a range of events to attract all age groups,” Dr Kiss said.

"We are hoping many past volunteers and members of committees down the years will be able to attend this year's show.

"Show chairman John Wilson is working closely with his show committee to highlight many of the different events and special interests in this year's show,” he said.

Dr Kiss said the committee was advertising for a new secretary.

"Julie Peterson has resigned as he has moved on to a position with Southern Downs Regional Council so we hope to have a new secretary in place by the end of the month,” he said.

Anyone keen to be involved in the show is welcome to call the show office on 46619060.