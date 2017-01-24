Show your Aussie pride at Glengallan on Australia Day

THIS Australia Day, show your Aussie pride and head out to the historic Glengallan Homestead and Heritage Centre for a day of celebrations.

It all happens on Thursday and Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said Australia Day is the perfect opportunity to have a family day out and celebrate everything that is great about Australia.

"Australia Day at Glengallan is all about family friendly fun with lots of activities on offer.

"It's also a significant opportunity to pay tribute to our local heroes with the Australia Day Awards and to welcome new Australians at our citizenship ceremony and I'm very much looking forward to being a part of this important civic event on Australia Day.

"Australia Day celebrations are a much anticipated highlight for the community and many locals return every year.

"So I would encourage you to mark the date on your calendar, come along and bring your chair and picnic blanket and join in what is sure to be a crackin' good old Aussie day!” she said.

The Glengallan Australia Day Committee has put together a great program of family friendly activities, so there will be a hive of activity starting from 8am and continuing on through to the afternoon.

The historic Glengallan Homestead and Heritage Centre will open to the public from 8am with markets in the gardens together with Australia Day favourites and good old Aussie entertainment.

There will be plenty to keep the kids entertained with a jumping castle, bungee run, face painting and animal nursery.

The official proceedings will start at 10am including the citizenship ceremony, Australia Day messages and the northern region Australia Day awards ceremony.

The Mayor also highlighted that Council had taken on board feedback from the community about difficulties some residents faced in getting out to Glengallan, and consequently will be providing a free shuttle bus this year to Glengallan Homestead.

"The free shuttle bus will depart from the Warwick Library at 8am and again at 9am to transport people to Glengallan for the Australia Day celebrations.

"Bookings are essential, so I would urge anyone interested in using the shuttle bus service to

reserve their seat as soon as possible,” she said.

To reserve your seat on the bus, contact the Warwick Visitor Information Centre on 4661 3122, email warwick.vic@sdrc.qld.gov.au or book online at www.warwicktickets.com.au.

The Mayor also noted that other smaller communities across the region would be celebrating Australia Day in their own way and she encouraged residents to support and participate in these local events.

For more information about Australia Day celebrations visit Council's website www.sdrc.qld.gov.au or contact Council on 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372).