30°
News

Showers, storms forecast for the Southern Downs weekend

Jonno Colfs
| 25th Nov 2016 8:28 AM
The Southern Downs could be in for a wet weekend.
The Southern Downs could be in for a wet weekend. Brenda Strong

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Southern Downs could be in for some wild weather this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast both Saturday and Sunday to be under threat of rain across the region with the chance of gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evenings.

Tomorrow's forecast is for a 50% chance of showers in the east with a gusty thunderstorm.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching 29 to 34.

Sunday's forecast is much the same with a 40% chance of rain and another chance of a gusty thunderstorm.

Overnight temperatures will again be about 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

On Monday there's a 70% chance of rain and again, gusty thunderstorms are forecast for the afternoon and evening.

Today, the maximum temperature is set to reach 30.

At the moment it is sitting on 20 degrees.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick weather

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

McCulkin murder trial: Jury deliberates for second day

McCulkin murder trial: Jury deliberates for second day

A JURY is still considering its verdicts in the McCulkin murder and rape trial.

16 Days of Activism starts today at the Warwick RSL

Warwick Memorial RSL branch manager Jo Schwenke and Zonta Club of Warwick president Jacinta Fromm with the orange lady, who will be at the RSL today.

THE Zonta Club of Warwick are taking a stand.

Monster father abused 'brainwashed' daughter

A father has been jailed for years of abuse against his daughter, his nieces and his daughter's friends.

'Fathers are meant to teach their daughters a lot of things': girl

Showers, storms forecast for the Southern Downs weekend

The Southern Downs could be in for a wet weekend.

THE Southern Downs could be in for some wild weather this weekend.

Local Partners

Knitting for cancer patients

One Warwick woman has taken her mind off her own pain by knitting beanies for cancer patients.

For the love of all things dairy

CHOOSE QUALITY: Dairy farmer Andrew Mullins.

Producer urges shoppers to opt for Norco

Match of the new season in cricket

Colts captain Shaun O'Leary hits 42 not out on Sunday.

Match of the season will be played Saturday

Saturday morning time for parkrun each week

THEY'RE OFF: Warwick parkrun participants at the start of a weekly run.

Warwick parkrun has been going for 160 Saturdays

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankin Springs

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankin Springs

RANKINS Springs will no longer be quiet or unknown when Hamish and Andy come to town.

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin

“She’s got her whole life in front of her"

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

Established Family Home

49 Bisley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Four bedrooms all have built-ins * ensuite off main bedroom * separate formal lounge * open plan kitchen, meals and family living with reverse cycle air...

Brand New 3 Bedroom Brick Home

107a Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This brand new 3 bedroom brick home situated in Orchard Grove Estate. Open plan kitchen, dining, family room. Single garage with remote door, covered outdoor area...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Lifestyle / Cropping / Grazing

Clifton 4361

Rural 0 0 $350,000

Approximately 90 acres of rich black soil, mostly cultivation. Located about 30 minutes from Toowoomba the block has a bore equipped with new windmill that...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Rural Lifestyle With Income Potential

L217 Kings Creek Road Road, Kings Creek 4361

Rural 0 0 $335,000

Approximately 90 acres of flat rich black soil cultivation located close to Nobby and Clifton and about 30 minutes from Toowoomba. Potential house sites with rural...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $499,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Winemakers set to sell up

MOVING ON: Robert and Peggy Channon celebrate 18 years of success with Robert Channon Wines as they contemplate selling up and retiring.

Award-winning boutique winery goes up for sale

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!