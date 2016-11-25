Showers, storms forecast for the Southern Downs weekend

The Southern Downs could be in for a wet weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast both Saturday and Sunday to be under threat of rain across the region with the chance of gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evenings.

Tomorrow's forecast is for a 50% chance of showers in the east with a gusty thunderstorm.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching 29 to 34.

Sunday's forecast is much the same with a 40% chance of rain and another chance of a gusty thunderstorm.

Overnight temperatures will again be about 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

On Monday there's a 70% chance of rain and again, gusty thunderstorms are forecast for the afternoon and evening.

Today, the maximum temperature is set to reach 30.

At the moment it is sitting on 20 degrees.