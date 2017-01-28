30°
News

Showers, storms possible around Warwick

Sophie Lester
| 28th Jan 2017 11:15 AM
A few showers are predicted around Warwick and the Granite Belt this afternoon.
A few showers are predicted around Warwick and the Granite Belt this afternoon. Anastassia Perets

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BIT of rain is on its way to Warwick, but punters headed to the Allora Cup this afternoon won't have to worry about the event getting washed out again.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting possible showers and storms from about 1pm

BOM forecaster Ryan James said although not as cloudy or rainy as yesterday, the lingering upper trough was keeping a bit of cloud of the region.

"It's been pretty unstable over the past few days with an easterly airflow over the area,” Mr James said.

"That means we are expecting a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm today, but the atmosphere should stabilise a bit more tomorrow with less chance of a shower.

"While we are predicting showers it doesn't mean we will absolutely get them.”

The Granite Belt has the greatest chance of showers, with a 70% likelihood forecast, with a medium (50%) chance elsewhere.

Mr Ryan said although storm activity would settle, temperatures are likely to stay elevated for the rest of the week.

"Minimums are gradually warming a little, with a minimum of 18 tomorrow and Monday and highs of 32 and 33,” he said.

"But we should getting some more wind through as well.”

It will remain cloudy tomorrow and Monday, with a chance of showers Monday afternoon, before clearing for Tuesday through to Thursday.

Minimums will sit around 20 degrees for most of next week, with a high of 37 tipped for Thursday.

At the height of summer, residents are reminded there is still an extreme UV warning and high fire danger.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick weather

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Southern Region Senior Constable stood down

Southern Region Senior Constable stood down

Police officer stood down following alleged assault on prisoner

Ute thefts lock down East Warwick

MORNING SHOCK: Steven Kasper came across the upturned stolen car on his early morning ride.

TWO utilities have been stolen from east Warwick in past two days.

Warwick earth bound for Canberra memorial garden

SACRED EARTH: John Skinner and Gordon Neilson bag soil to be used in the Flanders Fields Memorial Garden in Canberra.

Warwick dirt heads for memorial garden in Canberra

Warwick man epicly slams KFC, instantly goes viral

Warwick man was left disappointed when he found his KFC burger covered in mayo.

He epicly slammed KFC after receiving a disgusting burger

Local Partners

Machinery star of event at Heritage Weekend

HISTORICAL machinery from around Australia will roll into the Southern Downs for the Allora Heritage Weekend.

Two Warwick men doing great things in community

FRESH START: Chris Burt and Travis Maguire, both with new roles at headspace Warwick.

THE new year sees a changing of the guard at headspace Warwick.

Wedding bells not far away

BIGGEST YET: Warwick Wedding and Events owner Peta Murphy is excitedly preparing for the Rose City's largest wedding expo this Sunday.

Bridal bliss to be found at local expo

South Burnett beauties on show in Warwick

NEW EXHIBITION: Brushes and Flashes of the South Burnett will feature works from the region's artists. Above is 'Mayo Vale' by Lyn Felsman.

Regional colour in art exhibition

Aiming for victory in memorial race today

MEMORIAL RACE: Warwick trainer Mick Hemmings has high hopes for Kira's Beat in the Peter Watt Memorial QTIS Maiden Plate at Allman Park today.

Trainer has two first starters in memorial race

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

ACTOR John Hurt has died aged 77.

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge.

Reality show’s judges reveal the ups and downs of new season.

This book is not going to make you feel good

This book is not going to make you feel good, not at all.

Book review: To the Sea

To the Sea turns the tide of the mystery of a Tasmanian teenager's disappearance from macabre to mystical.

An eloquent and whimsical tale spanning generations

Married At First Sight overhauled for its fourth season

Cheryl shops for her wedding dress in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

New reality tv twist for tired show

From Alstonville to the red carpet of Hollywood

RISING STAR: Alstonville teenager Nicholas Hamilton is up for will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Teenager off to glittering awards night

'It's definitely an eye-opener': Coast lifeguards hit Bondi

NEW RECRUIT: Joel Bevilacqua followed his heart from the Sunshine Coast to Sydney, where he's joined the cast of Bondi Rescue.

Former Coast lifeguards join Bondi Rescue ranks

Cinema Heights - Inground Pool

11 Davis Place, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $299,500

4 Bedrooms, ensuite and walk in robe off main * separate dining * kitchen family open plan * covered patio at back overlooking the fully fenced inground pool and...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Walk to CBD

10/61 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 210,000

Investment opportunity!! Walk to work in the CBD from this Unit with an elevated aspect that captures the breezes. Freshly painted, new carpet, air conditioned...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 310,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units @...

Workers Cottage

9 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $ 220,000

On 776 m fully fenced corner block only 3 blocks from the CBD, 3 bedroom timber home has large living area with ceiling fans and a wood heater. Eat in kitchen...

Close to TAFE

125 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $225,000

Want to be close to TAFE? This is the place for you. Renovated 3 bedroom timber home, master has built ins, with large combined kitchen and dining room. Keep...

Family Home

135 Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Large 4 bedroom brick veneer home has built ins, 2 bathrooms, open plan living, remote 2 car lock up. Open Plan living has a good kitchen, electric appliances...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!