Showers, storms possible around Warwick

A few showers are predicted around Warwick and the Granite Belt this afternoon.

A BIT of rain is on its way to Warwick, but punters headed to the Allora Cup this afternoon won't have to worry about the event getting washed out again.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting possible showers and storms from about 1pm

BOM forecaster Ryan James said although not as cloudy or rainy as yesterday, the lingering upper trough was keeping a bit of cloud of the region.

"It's been pretty unstable over the past few days with an easterly airflow over the area,” Mr James said.

"That means we are expecting a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm today, but the atmosphere should stabilise a bit more tomorrow with less chance of a shower.

"While we are predicting showers it doesn't mean we will absolutely get them.”

The Granite Belt has the greatest chance of showers, with a 70% likelihood forecast, with a medium (50%) chance elsewhere.

Mr Ryan said although storm activity would settle, temperatures are likely to stay elevated for the rest of the week.

"Minimums are gradually warming a little, with a minimum of 18 tomorrow and Monday and highs of 32 and 33,” he said.

"But we should getting some more wind through as well.”

It will remain cloudy tomorrow and Monday, with a chance of showers Monday afternoon, before clearing for Tuesday through to Thursday.

Minimums will sit around 20 degrees for most of next week, with a high of 37 tipped for Thursday.

At the height of summer, residents are reminded there is still an extreme UV warning and high fire danger.