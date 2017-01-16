32°
Showgirl spirit wins over numbers

Sonja Koremans | 16th Jan 2017 4:14 PM
PAGEANT PRIDE: Warwick 2016 showgirl winner Amy Bradfield and rural ambassador titleholder Shelley Doyle praise the competition.
PAGEANT PRIDE: Warwick 2016 showgirl winner Amy Bradfield and rural ambassador titleholder Shelley Doyle praise the competition.

MISS Warwick Showgirl contestants embody the qualities and values of the community.

But after 150 years, Southern Downs organisers have found it hard to rustle up entrants for the quest ahead of the Warwick show from March 24 to 26.

Critics have long complained the national showgirl movement has an image crisis and should be consigned to the history dustbin.

Miss Warwick Showgirl requirements have hardly changed since the local competition began in 1867. Contestants need to be childless, unmarried, female, single for the year of the title, and prepared to raise funds.

But Warwick 2016 showgirl winner Amy Bradfield and rural ambassador titleholder Shelley Doyle, were full of praise for the pageant.

"There are definitely young women who are interested in being an ambassador for the show and local region but they are busy and worry it might take up their time,” Ms Bradfield said.

"It's a very worthwhile personal growth and community experience, it doesn't take up a lot of time and I'd encourage people to enter.”

The Rural Ambassador requirements were more liberal than Miss Warwick Showgirl, with entries open to men and women, either single or married and aged between 20 and 30.

Ms Doyle said men regularly entered the competition.

"We would love to see more men nominate as they are passionate about the community, the show movement and agricultural issues,” Ms Doyle said.

Entries have opened for both titles as well as Miss Warwick Princess and Miss Overall Fundraiser.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, March 18 ahead of the show weekend. Nominations for the competitions close on Friday, March 10.

