Signs warn against fishing, swimming after creek polluted

UPDATE: 1.17pm

WARNING signs have been erected after a sewage line was damaged in Stanthorpe's Quart Pot Creek.

Council workers are at the site, where signs have warned against swimming or fishing in the creek.

It's believed a sewage pipeline was damaged in part of the creek parallel to Lock St on Wednesday.

Stanthorpe Bluewater Fishing and Restocking Club treasurer Ernie Jones said he was concerned about the spillage.

"I'm not happy about it at all,” Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones said this was particularly concerning after the revelation the Southern Downs Regional Council was fined $12,190 for last year allowing effluent to be released into Stanthorpe waterways.

A sewage pipeline has been damaged during excavation works on Stanthorpe's Quart Pot Creek. Liana Turner

Initial report: 12.28pm

A SEWAGE pipeline has been damaged in Stanthorpe's Quart Pot Creek.

It's understood a pipeline was damaged at the creek during excavation works on Wednesday.

There have been reports of dead fish since the incident.

Southern Downs Regional Council has been approached for comment and the extent of the damage is not yet known.

