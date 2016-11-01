26°
Sir Joh's Jaguar is back in the family

Michael Nolan | 31st Oct 2016 1:17 PM Updated: 1st Nov 2016 10:30 AM
RETURNED: Sam Bjelke-Petersen has bought Sir Joh's former government car.
RETURNED: Sam Bjelke-Petersen has bought Sir Joh's former government car.

A CLASSIC piece of Kingaroy history is back in the Burnett after Sam Bjelke-Petersen brought his grandfather's 1982 Sovereign Jaguar.

The white Jaguar served as Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen's staff car in the early 1980s.

Sam said the sale was all a bit last minute.

"A friend sent me a link and asked if I knew that the car was on sale," he said.

Sam received the message only a few hours before the Jaguar went to auction so quickly rang around to his brothers and family to pull together enough money.

While Sam is too young to remember the car, the rest of his family does.

"All the cousins have fond memories of being driven around in it and anything that has fond memories is worth the money," Sam said.

"Even the man who sold the car said he was really happy to see someone from family buying it."

After the Queensland Government sold the car, it found its way to the Queensland Auto Museum in Hampton, just north of Toowoomba.

The proprietor recently closed the museum and put up more than 120 classic vehicles for auction.

"There's a bit of surface rust and it'll take quite a bit of work," Sam said.

"The plan over the next while is to fix that rust and get the outside back up to where it was."

Despite its famous origins Sam snapped it up for $5375.

Topics:  bethany editors picks jaguar sir joh bjelke-petersen

