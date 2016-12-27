Six times over legal limit on Christmas Day

DESPITE one motorist blowing almost six times the legal alcohol limit, a car theft and a garage fire, Southern Downs police have praised the behaviour of revellers over the Christmas weekend.

Stanthorpe police pulled over a 62-year-old New South Wales man after reports from motorists.

The man refused a roadside breath test and was taken to Stanthorpe police station. He was then charged with high-range driving under the influence of liquor as well as driving while disqualified.

At the station the man gave a indicative blood alcohol reading of .280%.

Sergeant Shane Gleeson said Stanthorpe police carried out more than 200 RBTs over the weekend.

Police were also called to the scene of a high speed crash on Cannons Creek Rd at 8.30 on Christmas morning.

Sgt Gleeson said the vehicle had crashed into a tree and the occupant or occupants had then attempted to set the car alight.

"Then at about 10.30am, we received a report the vehicle had been stolen from a Stanthorpe address earlier in the morning."

"There were a few minor disturbances but on the whole everyone was pretty well behaved," he said.

In Warwick, police and fire crews were called to reports of a garage fire in Dragon St at 4.10am on Christmas Day.

When crews arrived, the garage which was filled with clothing and household items was completely engulfed in flames.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the blaze.

Senior Constable Darren Black said overall the behaviour of Warwick residents had been very good.

In Killarney, Sgt Brad Doyle was on call on Christmas Day but reported no calls were made in an incident-free day.