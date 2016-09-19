18°
Slow right down, look up

Molly Glassey | 19th Sep 2016 5:28 AM
ROAD RESPONSIBILITY: It up to the whole community, not just parents, to ensure the safety of children, Warwick District and Road Safety group secretary Andrew Gale says.
ROAD RESPONSIBILITY: It up to the whole community, not just parents, to ensure the safety of children, Warwick District and Road Safety group secretary Andrew Gale says. AGrigorjeva

WITH school holidays around the corner Warwick residents are reminded to be extra vigilant on the road.

Warwick District and Road Safety group secretary Andrew Gale said he should not need to remind drivers the "indescribable horror” of a child killed on the road.

"A child is so precious,” he said.

"And with school holidays people need to know there's going to be more kids in the suburbs.”

He reinforced that it was up to the whole community, not just parents, to ensure the safety of children.

"We all have a part to play in road safety,” he said.

"Whether you're driving, a pedestrian, a parent educating or a child.”

He said older students with their licences needed to ensure their drives were distraction free, especially when carrying a a car-load of friends.

"It's not just little ones that need to be careful,” he said.

As for younger children, Mr Gale said it was up to parents to remind them to be safe around roads, use pedestrian crossings and always wear a helmet when riding a bike.

"A low impact hit can still kill a child,” Mr Gale said.

"It's obvious stuff, but some people think that if their kid is riding slowly they don't need to wear a helmet.

"That's not true.”

As for families hitting the open road over the holidays, Mr Gale said a spare tyre was a must, as were regular breaks.

"Fatigue is still a big killer,” he said.

"Don't drive at times when you're normally asleep.

"There was a fatal accident 10 years ago where the driver left Brisbane at 4am and crashed around 7am.

"That's the sort of danger of driving early in the morning.”

He said another dangerous driving time was after lunch.

"I suppose it's when our bodies want a nanna nap,” he said.

"But there's definitely a spike in fatals between 1pm and 3pm.”

Holiday safety tips

Make sure your child wears a helmet, no matter how fast they are riding their bike

If you're going on a road trip, make sure the car has been serviced.

Always carry a spare tyre, and one for your trailer or caravan

Don't drive outside your normal rest times.

Remember the Fatal Five: distraction and inattention, speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving while fatigued.

Warwick Daily News
