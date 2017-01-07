28°
Lifestyle

Snake outbreak puts pets at risk

Sonja Koremans
| 7th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Working dogs and Jack Russells are at greater risk than other breeds of being bitten by snakes.
Working dogs and Jack Russells are at greater risk than other breeds of being bitten by snakes. Warwick Daily News

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SUMMER is the season of snakes, and vets warn pets are at greater risk of being bitten this year.

Warwick Veterinary Clinic's Chris Reardon said snakes were typically out in force from October to April.

"But snake season started early and we have had a snake bite every month of the year at the clinic, even in August when there was frost," Dr Reardon said.

Brown snakes and red-bellied blacks were the most likely to get in a tangle with pets in the Warwick region, he said.

"Jack Russells like to chase snakes and kelpies and blue heelers are also being bitten," Dr Reardon said.

"Snake attacks are something that we see more of at this time of year when we get these really warm evenings."

The key symptoms of a snake bite include twitching, rapid breathing and dilated eyes. Wobbly back legs, vomiting and lethargy were also signs a pet might have been bitten.

Dr Reardon said it was best to confine your cat or dog to a safe indoor area during the summer months.

"An owner may ignore a snake bite as some animals don't show symptoms for several hours. Acting early is the best way to increase your pet's chance of survival."

He said for both humans and pets, the best way to avoid being bitten by a snake was simple - leave it alone.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  brown snakes dogs pets and animal snake bites snakes vets

Stingy patients swamp hospital

Stingy patients swamp hospital

Patients are clogging up the Warwick Hospital emergency department with minor medical conditions, costing taxpayers millions of dollars a year.

Snake outbreak puts pets at risk

Working dogs and Jack Russells are at greater risk than other breeds of being bitten by snakes.

Pets are at greater risk of being bitten by snakes this year

Perfect sight-seeing weather on horizon

BLOOMIN BEAUTIFUL: Sunday should be the perfect day to get out at check out the region's spectacular sunflower fields.

Here's a look at what's in store this weekend and beyond

Southern Downs doctor wants more country kids to study medicine

CAREER PASSION: Dr Lyndal Phelps is encouraging other residents of regional areas to study and practise medicine in rural Australia.

Push for students to study medicine and return to regions

Local Partners

Snake outbreak puts pets at risk

Summer is the season of snakes, and vets warn pets are at greater risk of being bitten this year.

Stingy patients swamp hospital

MEDICAL CRISIS: Warwick Hospital's emergency department is being stretched to the limit by non-urgent patients.

Patients clog up Warwick hospital with minor medical ailments

Fishing permits: The how, why and where

Sam Steketee landed this lovely 90cm Murray Cod at Connolly Dam last year.

Some Aussies love nothing more than getting away for some fishing.

Colts pair key to win in Warwick cricket

ALL STYLE: Cameron Peterson batting for Colts at Slade Park in a win against Wheatvale. The same teams will play today at Slade Park.

Second and third teams clash in cricket

Four new meetings for Morgan Park Raceway year

RACING: Peter Warren leads Dean Tighe in a race at Morgan Park Raceway.

More meetings planned at Morgan Park this year

Keeper delivers great read

Keeper delivers great read

Cricket books come thick and fast this time of year, but this one is a must-read.

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Entertainment

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

Hilary Duff finds dating tough

Hilary Duff is only attracted to "one guy a year".

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

Naomi Campbell has vowed to quit smoking for good using hypnosis

The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017

Ja'mie, Harry Potter, Juno, Optimus Prime and Buffy are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

2017 will host some significant pop-culture anniversaries

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 248,000

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Finishing touches are being done now. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or...

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and cupboard space, four door pantry and...

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!