A STANTHORPE boy is in a stable condition after being bitten by a snake.

The eight-year-old boy was taken to Stanthorpe Hospital after suffering a bite to his arm.



The boy was bitten at his Texas Rd home, at Greenlands.

A Darling Downs Hospital and Health Services spokeswoman confirmed that as of 4.30pm the boy was still at Stanthorpe Hospital.

"He is stable, and he's awaiting transfer to another hospital," she said.