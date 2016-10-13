Snakes out and about already

BAD BOY: The eastern brown is the second deadliest species of snake in the world.

SOUTHERN Downs residents are being warned of the dangers of snake bites this spring following an incident near Stanthorpe on Tuesday.

An eight-year-old boy was "tapped” on the arm by an eastern brown snake at Greenlands.

The young child was rushed to Stanthorpe Hospital before being taken to the Toowoomba Base for further treatment.

According to a Darling Downs Hospital and Health Services spokeswoman, the boy spent Tuesday night in the hospital's pediatric ward.

Snake handler Steve Vincent said he had only seen one other incident where a brown snake butted somebody's skin without sinking their fangs in.

"I had a lady who I did a snake for on the other side of Stanthorpe a few years ago who was tapped as well,” he said.

"Tapping is probably just a threat.

"It's extremely lucky to be tapped.

"Once someone is bitten they've got bugger all time to get treatment.”

Mr Vincent said snake season had kicked off a little earlier this year, with the handler catching four snakes in September and another four since the start of October.

"It's been a mild year, that's the problem,” Mr Vincent said.

"This one is just going to be a bad season.

"Spring is usually the biggest ... summer is just too hot.

"If it's too hot for snakes, it burns them.

"They like this nice weather, anything from 22 to 30.”

He said the types of snakes he catches vary each season.

"I haven't done a taipan for two years now, but I've done four altogether,” he said.

"Last year's season was nearly all eastern browns, and I had a few red belly blacks.”

The largest snake Mr Vincent ever caught in the region was a 3m python.

"That was down the road at Wallangarra, but I once did a 1.8m eastern brown.,” he said.

"Now that was interesting.”

If you have a snake in your yard or house you can call Steve Vincent 0447833178 on or Wayne Day 0438350588

Under some circumstances, the onus falls on the Southern Downs Regional Council to remove snakes from public areas, according to community facilities manager Michael Bell.

"While snakes are part and parcel of the Australian landscape, if you do see a snake in or around children's playgrounds in council's parks, please keep well away from the snake and contact council with details,” Mr Bell said.