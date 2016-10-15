23°
News

SNEAK PEAK: What is happening at funky Warwick cafe?

Jonno Colfs
| 15th Oct 2016 12:06 PM
A fresh new look for funky Warwick cafe, Char Belas.
A fresh new look for funky Warwick cafe, Char Belas. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Something big and exciting is happening at funky Warwick cafe Char Belas.

For the past week the front exterior of the cafe, situated in Warwick's cinema complex has been shrouded by a construction company's temporary fencing.

Cafe owner Matt Kairouz said the work was part of their ongoing refurbishments for a fresh new look.

"We've got a great spot here, so we're putting in a deck to give our patrons more room and a real alfresco dining experience," he said.

Owner Matt Kairouz inspects the new alfresco deck at Char Belas.
Owner Matt Kairouz inspects the new alfresco deck at Char Belas. Jonno Colfs

"It's beautiful out here in summer, it's in shade all day so it will be a great spot to sit and have a feed and watch the world go by."

The refurbishment is being completed by Gillott Construction and should be finished within the week.

Mr Kairouz said the double doors onto the deck should be finished in a few days.

"They've cut through the brickwork at the front of the building and customers will be able to access the deck from the cafe," he said.

"It should be ready to go in a week, after I get some new tables and chairs to set up out there."

The work will complete months of refurbishments that Matt and wife Suzy have done to freshen up their popular cafe.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  business development warwick

Warwick's CBD - Where to from here?

Warwick's CBD - Where to from here?

In this instalment of our online series on Warwick's CBD, we ask the question, where to from here?

Dragfest draws best competitors to town

NEW CHALLENGE: 2015 Modified Champion, Sydney's Jamie Robertson, is returning to Warwick Dragfest to compete in a new class.

A RECORD number of drag racers will compete in Warwick this weekend.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Sunny days, cold nights

SUNNY DAYS: Get outdoors with your family.

The weather is set to change after some wintery days.

SNEAK PEAK: What is happening at funky Warwick cafe?

A fresh new look for funky Warwick cafe, Char Belas.

Something big and exciting is happening at funky Warwick cafe Char Belas.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Super Sprints back to burn laps

Ashley Bright competes in the Super Sprints at Morgan Park Raceway.

Morgan Park is once again going to turn into motor sport wonderland.

Don't dodge these old beauties

Des and Audrey Ottens from Port Linclon with Matilda, their 1918 Dodge Tourer.

WARWICK has been home this week to vintage vehicle treasures.

10 things to do this weekend in Warwick

IN THEIR BLOOD: David and Daniel Cliffe will race Got The Bug (pictured) and Nasty Bug at Warwick Dragfest tomorrow.

Here's a few fun ideas to fill up your weekend.

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE $...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Quality Investment

20 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $295,000

Modern 3 bedroom brick executive home with beautiful views over the city from the covered entertainment area. Featuring a large formal lounge, air conditioned...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Bushland Setting in Town!

137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction