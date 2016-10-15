SNEAK PEAK: What is happening at funky Warwick cafe?

Something big and exciting is happening at funky Warwick cafe Char Belas.

For the past week the front exterior of the cafe, situated in Warwick's cinema complex has been shrouded by a construction company's temporary fencing.

Cafe owner Matt Kairouz said the work was part of their ongoing refurbishments for a fresh new look.

"We've got a great spot here, so we're putting in a deck to give our patrons more room and a real alfresco dining experience," he said.

Owner Matt Kairouz inspects the new alfresco deck at Char Belas. Jonno Colfs

"It's beautiful out here in summer, it's in shade all day so it will be a great spot to sit and have a feed and watch the world go by."

The refurbishment is being completed by Gillott Construction and should be finished within the week.

Mr Kairouz said the double doors onto the deck should be finished in a few days.

"They've cut through the brickwork at the front of the building and customers will be able to access the deck from the cafe," he said.

"It should be ready to go in a week, after I get some new tables and chairs to set up out there."

The work will complete months of refurbishments that Matt and wife Suzy have done to freshen up their popular cafe.