So a chook walks into a bar...

Molly Glassey | 2nd Oct 2016 6:00 PM
PUB REGULAR: Cooper Everitt made the rooster feel at home.
PUB REGULAR: Cooper Everitt made the rooster feel at home. Cheryl Seni

SO there's a woman standing behind a bar. We'll call her Cheryl.

Cheryl serves a customer when out of nowhere the patron asks, "Is that a chook?”

"That's my niece,” Cheryl says, taken aback.

The customer is insistent.

"That's a chook.”

"No, it's my niece,” Cheryl repeats.

"Next to your niece,” the customer says.

"Oh, yes, that is a chook,” Cheryl admits.

The black and grey rooster entered the Sandy Creek Pub about 8.30pm Friday night, and not a single patron, pub owner Garry Little or his daughter Cheryl Seni had any idea where it came from.

"I was just working and it walked in,” Mrs Seni said.

"It was standing there in the middle of the bar, like it was lining up for a drink like anyone else.”

Mrs Seni was initially shocked, but said it did not take long for the feathered patron to make itself at home at the cherished drinking hole.

"My nephew fell in love with him and wanted to keep it,” Mrs Seni said.

"(Gary) and I were having dinner, and I was having chicken which probably wasn't appropriate.

"My nephew bought him over and sat with us, holding this rooster.”

All are perplexed how the the chook found the remote joint, with Gary and Cheryl agreeing the pub wasn't known for catering to wandering fowl.

"We put him in a box in the back of the bar and he was very quiet,” she said.

"He wasn't aggressive, and did not mind being carried around.”

Like any good drinker, the rooster took responsible measures after it's evening at the pub.

"Greg Marsh took him home about 11.30pm,” she said.

"So yes, it took the courtesy bus.”

Greg said the young rooster was well behaved on the bus ride home and had taken up roost in his Warwick backyard.

"It's like I won the chook raffle,” he said.

"I think him and my other rooster might have had a discussion.

"But other than that, he just wanders around.”

All involved in the mystery of the Sandy Creek Hotel chook said it made the night.

"Where else in Australia would something like this happen,” Mr Marsh said.

"We were just sitting around having dinner and a rooster walked through the door, and we just all started laughing.

"I think we might have to call him Gary.”

