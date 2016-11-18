29°
So long to school days for Warwick seniors

Sophie Lester
| 18th Nov 2016 12:55 PM
BEST DAYS: Warwick State High School senior students Jazzie Spiller, Emilee Flegerbein, Tyrone Roberts and Jacob Meiklejohn are excited to be seeing off the last day of school.
BEST DAYS: Warwick State High School senior students Jazzie Spiller, Emilee Flegerbein, Tyrone Roberts and Jacob Meiklejohn are excited to be seeing off the last day of school.

FOR thousands of Queensland high school seniors, this week marks the last in a 12 year journey to graduate.

The senior class are now awaiting their OP results, due to be released in mid-December, and working on the next steps to travel, work and uni.

Warwick State High School students Jazzie Spiller, Tyrone Roberts, Emilee Flegerbein and Jacob Meiklejohn graduation day yesterday had come far too soon.

"I'll be going to Denmark for five weeks and then a weekend in London as part of a Scouts exchange program," Jacob said.

"After I get back I'm planning on working for a bit and then hopefully going to QUT to study town planning."  

"I'm going to be continuing with the concreting apprenticeship I've had for a while now," Tyrone said.

"Jazzie and are going to Thailand after the schoolies period for a bit," Emilee said.

"I really want to travel and I made really good friends with one of the exchange students from Switzerland while she was here.

"I'm going to work and save up a bit before going to Vietnam in September and then go to Switzerland for a while and stay with her family."  

"I'm hoping to study physiotherapy at The University of Queensland and live on campus," Jazzie said.

"I'll need to get an OP 1 or 2 so fingers crossed."

Despite the different paths they were taking after graduation, the four said they had forged lasting friendships during their final year of high school. 

"I think cohort have all become really good friends," Jazzie said.

"There are pretty mixed emotions about leaving, we've had a lot of our 'lasts' but we've only just finished exams so it doesn't quite feel real yet."

"I'm really going to miss the learning side of things as well because I loved the subjects I did and we had great teachers assigned to the senior classes," Emilee said.

"Since year 11 camp I feel like we've all sort of merged together," Jacob said.

Topics:  school leavers warwick state high school

