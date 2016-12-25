30°
News

So many reasons to be proud of Warwick this Christmas

Jonno Colfs
| 25th Dec 2016 6:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHRISTMAS is the season for giving and goodwill and Warwick residents have been displaying both in touching amounts this season.

Firstly there was the story of the Halcrow's who are sharing their last Christmas together.

Mrs Halcrow has cancer and has been sadly been given only six to nine months to live.

As they were lining up in Rose City Shoppingworld to have their photo taken with Santa, Mr Halcrow relayed the story of his wife's illness to the photographer who upon hearing the sad tale gave them their photo for free, in a gesture that meant a great deal to the elderly couple.

Dennis and Rosalie Halcrow with Santa.
Dennis and Rosalie Halcrow with Santa.

At the very same spot in the shopping centre another woman was lining up with her family, when she overheard the family behind mention they were running late for the airport.

Unselfishly she offered them her spot in the line to see Santa.

The grateful family took the kind offer and as thanks paid $15 off the price of the photos for the woman who had given up her spot for them.

In another instance, a Warwick woman took to Facebook proclaiming her massive gratitude for a young man who noticed she had left her wallet on the roof of her car and driven off without realising.

The young man followed the family and jumped out at the next set of lights to retrieve the wallet, which had miraculously stayed on the roof and knocked on the window of the family's car and presented it to the very grateful woman.

A few weeks ago, we ran the story of a little boy named Dalton who wanted to give his bike away to a child that didn't have one.

He succeeded and no doubt there will be another very happy kid somewhere in Warwick today.

Then the story of the Goldspink family who are sharing their Christmas lunch with the lonely and needy of Warwick.

Today at the Cowboy's clubhouse at Queens Park, the family will put on a huge spread for over 70 people, backed by the kindness and generosity of many Warwick businesses and individuals.

It's moments like these that make Christmas.

Unselfish, giving, kind and generous moments.

There are sure to have been many more but these are just some of the ones that came to the notice of the Daily News.

Take a bow Warwick and Merry Christmas.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick community

So many reasons to be proud of Warwick this Christmas

So many reasons to be proud of Warwick this Christmas

CHRISTMAS is the season for giving and goodwill and Warwick residents have been displaying both in touching amounts this season.

  • News

  • 25th Dec 2016 6:00 AM

Party waste disposal tips for Xmas on the Downs

What to do with your rubbish this festive season.

Reduce your festive footprint on the environment with these tips:

Big weekend, drowsy drive: Stay safe on the roads

Asian glasses woman boring bad traffic jam on rush hours, Business woman driving a car. exhausted, tired for overworked concept.

It's one thing to put your family in danger.

Guess who stopped by the Warwick Hospital today

Santa brings some Christmas cheer to Tom Hainsworth in the emergency department at Warwick Hospital.

Santa stopped in at the Warwick Hospital this afternoon.

Local Partners

Community Christmas Lunch to ensure nobody spends Xmas alone

CHRISTMAS Day is one of the worst days of the year to be alone so one Warwick family is selflessly trying to ensure no one has to be this year.

Last chance for hampers at Food Assist

XMAS CHEER: Jenny Creed with (clockwise) Leland Groves, Chloe Groves, Tiffany Groves, Domonic Meissner and Harmony Meissner.

FOR many across the region, Christmas can be a really tough time.

A dabble for Dad at Boxing Day Races

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: Pam Hockings with last year's memorial race day sash held for her late husband Hector Hockings. The second annual memorial race is on Boxing Day.

Memorial race on program on Monday

Trainer back on home turf on Monday

Trainer Michael Nolan (right) will have horses in Warwick on Boxing Day.

Nolan back to where it all began

Warwick Golf Club course open during holidays

Jack Barford and Bruce Williams at the Warwick Golf Club.

Golf each Sunday for Warwick mates

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

CARRIE Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight on Friday night.

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

Your guide to the Boxing Day movies bonanza

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

THERE'S a wide variety of viewing options to wind down from Xmas.

Kelly Rowland joins The Voice Australia for 2017

Singer Kelly Rowland is the fourth coach on the 2017 season of The Voice Australia.

US singer rounds out next year's coaching panel.

How family inspired the Red Dog prequel True Blue

Levi Miller and the dog Phoenix in a scene from the movie Red Dog: True Blue.

TWO young stars helm wandering kelpie's origin story.

George Lucas biography documents movie folklore

Author has never met the director he's written a book about

2016 a "big pile of s**t": Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren thinks 2016 has been a "big pile of s**t"

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and cupboard space, four door pantry and...

Quality 813m2 Building Block

Lot 3 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $85,000

This quality 813m2 building block situated close to Scots College, townwater, sewered, curbing and channelling. Close to CBD, no building covenants apply. Not many...

Country Hideaway

0 Blakes Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 280,000

Rural and mountain views from this 33.12 hectare country hideaway 15 minutes south of Warwick. Gullies run into 2 dams and are great to go exploring. Neighbours...

More Than A Lifestyle Block

0 Condamine River Road, Killarney 4373

Rural 0 0 $690000

Undulating country - rolling from foothills of the Great Dividing Range to flat homesites with scrub soil and 180 degree views, up the gorge towards Boonah and...

More Than A Lifestyle Block

0 Condamine River Road, Killarney 4373

0 0 $690,000

Undulating country - rolling from foothills of the Great Dividing Range to flat homesites with scrub soil and 180 degree views, up the gorge towards Boonah and...

Unimpeded River Views

1 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 259,000

Highset Queenslander has unimpeded views over the river, through the valley and back to the mountains. Renovated 3 bedrooms have built ins, master has French doors...

Prime Position

119 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 2 1 $ 240,000

Lovingly maintained 1940's chamfer home off Locke Street close to Abbey of the Roses and private schools sited on 668 m corner lot. Enter via semi-circular stairs...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!