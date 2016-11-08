33°
News

Solar safety for Southern Downs residents

Sophie Lester
| 8th Nov 2016 1:00 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HOUSE fire possibly caused by a solar panel fault at Glen Aplin has driven safety reminders.

A QFRS spokeswoman said an electrical fault in the panel installation could have led to the fire at Garth Ln on October 23.

"Most of the damage was to the eastern side of the house, predominately the roof," she said. 

Four units had responded to attack the flames from within the home and extinguish the blaze in just over an hour.

The cause of the fire is at this stage still undetermined as investigators continue to inspect the site.

An Electrical Safety Office spokeswomen said most fires relating to solar installations occurred in DC isolators, with 27 incidents in Queensland between January and August this year. 

"These isolators are located on the roof near the solar panels, and also on the wall near the inverter," she said.

"These incidents can occur due to faulty isolators or damage occurring over time. 

"The ESO recommends regular maintenance of solar systems and any electric work including installation be conducted by a licenced electrical contractor with expertise in solar systems.

"ESO is working with Standards Australia to update the safety standard requirements for dc isolators and their installation processes for solar systems."

The 'Avanco' branded rotary type DC isolators were recalled in Queensland in 2015.

Further advice on maintaining your solar PV system can be located at:

https://www.worksafe.qld.gov.au/injury-prevention-safety/electricity/homeowners-and-consumers/maintaining-your-solar-photovoltaic-pv-system

 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  electrical safety office fire glen aplin solar solar panels

Fire crews called to Big W Distribution Centre

Fire crews called to Big W Distribution Centre

FIRE crews are on their way to the Big W distribution centre in Warwick.

  • News

  • 8th Nov 2016 1:42 PM

Solar safety for Southern Downs residents

Cr Ross Bartley does not support a council report on solar panels.

Possible solar panel fire sparks safety reminder

McCulkin trial: Husband ‘beat’ victim, court hears

ALLEGED murder victim was a victim of domestic violence

'Offensive' Wicked Campers could be deregistered

A Wicked Camper.

Wicked Campers with 'offensive' slogans could be deregistered.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Goods shed markets a great success - concert still to come

Peter Tobin, Peter Gregory and Bob Amos are upbeat about the success of the first markets in the Warwick Railway Station Goods Shed.

Southern Downs Steam Railway committee delighted with markets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Karara sheep dog trial on from today to Sunday

KARARA BOUND: Geoff Gibson and dog Gibsons Liz in the open event at Tara this year.

Karara Sheep Dog Trials on for three days

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

1940m2 Building Block with 15mx7m Colorbond Shed

23 Oak Street, Tannymorel 4372

Residential Land 0 0 3 $92,000

This property is located in the picturesque township of Tannymorel 1940m2 building site with excellent rural outlook 15m x 7m colorbond shed with power connected...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 255,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Prime Position

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $ 197,000

Big 1012 m backyard, Chamferboard 3 bedrooms plus office and lovely kitchen has ample bench space. All this house needs is a family to make it a home. Vinyl...

Size And Views Will Surprise

140 Percy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $289,000

This high set home is on a large block with a fantastic rural outlook across to the racecourse and only blocks to the town centre. The home features 3 bedrooms...

Rural 6 Acres

Dalveen 4374

Rural 0 0 $ 69,000

Want a country escape for the weekend? Or just like being out on the land with no neighbours in sight. Here is a 6 acre or 2.39 Hectare block with a stock dam and...

&quot;Sherwin&quot; - Rural Lifestyle

15602 Cunningham Highway, Cunningham 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 155,000

Only a 15 minute drive, 20K to the west of Warwick. Power to the 10.5 Ha, 26 acres, gently rolling lifestyle acreage rural block which is fully fenced fronting a...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!