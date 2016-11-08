Solar safety for Southern Downs residents

A HOUSE fire possibly caused by a solar panel fault at Glen Aplin has driven safety reminders.

A QFRS spokeswoman said an electrical fault in the panel installation could have led to the fire at Garth Ln on October 23.

"Most of the damage was to the eastern side of the house, predominately the roof," she said.

Four units had responded to attack the flames from within the home and extinguish the blaze in just over an hour.

The cause of the fire is at this stage still undetermined as investigators continue to inspect the site.

An Electrical Safety Office spokeswomen said most fires relating to solar installations occurred in DC isolators, with 27 incidents in Queensland between January and August this year.

"These isolators are located on the roof near the solar panels, and also on the wall near the inverter," she said.

"These incidents can occur due to faulty isolators or damage occurring over time.

"The ESO recommends regular maintenance of solar systems and any electric work including installation be conducted by a licenced electrical contractor with expertise in solar systems.

"ESO is working with Standards Australia to update the safety standard requirements for dc isolators and their installation processes for solar systems."

The 'Avanco' branded rotary type DC isolators were recalled in Queensland in 2015.

Further advice on maintaining your solar PV system can be located at:

https://www.worksafe.qld.gov.au/injury-prevention-safety/electricity/homeowners-and-consumers/maintaining-your-solar-photovoltaic-pv-system