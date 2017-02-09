'Someone's going to be shot'

BOXING: Marlies Ulmann-Heller captured these two kangaroos boxing at sunrise.

YOU'RE staying at a friend's home, culling roos on their property. You've just fallen asleep when the sound of gunshots tear you awake.

It's a terrifying image, but one that was all too real for Julie Clark's friends.

Ms Clark has been searching for the people who trespassed on her Warroo property last month to shoot roos.

She said the culprits had been shooting into her property about 11.30pm Saturday, January 29, before entering her paddock and continuing.

"I wasn't there. Friends were there for the weekend,” Ms Clark said.

"They were culling vermin and they'd actually gone to bed and they heard gunshots.

"One of them went out and the vehicle was out on the road in front of the property.”

She said the occupants of the vehicle, captured on surveillance, shot firearms along the road into her property and one nearby, before driving through her gate and up the paddock.

"It seemed as if they knew where they were going”, she said.

Ms Clark said it was lucky the trespassers weren't shot.

"I think they're very lucky that they didn't wear a bullet because the guys were shooting in that very area not very long before,” she said.

Ms Clark said it wasn't the first time someone had illegally shot on her property.

"We've had windscreens in cars shot out,” she said.

"We've had posts cop bullets from the road.

"Last week we had a fence cut and you can see where the vehicle came in.”

She said the actions were not only frightening, but dangerous.

"It's only going to be a matter of time before someone's going to wear a bullet,” she said.

"It's just not on. It's dangerous.

"They have to be stopped.”

Ms Clark was concerned to hear there had also been animals shot at properties around the Southern Downs, and a pet deer killed in Glen Innes, NSW.

She said some of the shots had been close to her home, where there are sometimes children present.

"I think it's a bigger problem,” she said.

She hoped that, once caught, the trespassers would lose their firearms licence.

"To get a firearm these days and to hold a firearm, it's not easy,” she said.

"These people are giving legitimate firearm holders a bad name.”

Anyone with information is asked to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.