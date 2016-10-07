Sophie the face of the Warwick Cup

ONE young lady with a big job to take on tomorrow is the face of the Warwick Cup, Sophie Amos.

The 22-year-old Warwick woman was selected for the role after being a vocal Warwick ambassador in past years.

"I was the Warwick Rodeo Queen runner-up and Warwick Rodeo Princess, so I think the organisers saw me as a confident young local woman who would fit the bill to be the face of the cup,” Miss Amos said.

"Being the face of the cup involves me representing Warwick and the Warwick Cup, essentially being a happy, friendly face for the public to come and talk as well as representing the sport of racing and our lovely town.”

Miss Amos she was thrilled to be approached for the role.

"I was really excited to be given the opportunity because I do love the chance to represent Warwick,” she said.

"I really love going to the races and to be there and be able to lend a hand and do my part is pretty uplifting for me.”

"I will be a the front gate checking out the fashion and giving people their tickets into the Fashions on the Field, which I will be heavily involved with.”

Miss Amos will also be given the honour of presenting the Warwick Cup to the winning party.

Warwick's favourite raceday will kick off at 11am tomorrow at Allman Park Raceway.

This event is a TAB meet and there are seven races in total.

General admission tickets are available for $20 on the day, or $15 tickets are available from the turf club on Victoria St between 9am and 1pm today.