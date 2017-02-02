Sound of music hits Southern Downs

STANTHORPE'S CBD streets will be full of music on Saturday, February 25, as the town hosts the second South-East Queensland Busking Championships.

First held in conjunction with the 2016 Apple and Grape Harvest Festival, that event was so popular the Rotary Club of Stanthorpe has accepted the role of co-ordinating the event in February each year.

Head of the busking committee, Rotarian Fran Hodgson, said Saturday, February 25, would be the date that all buskers and busking audiences should mark in their diaries.

"It is a good opportunity for visitors to take a trip to Stanthorpe for that weekend to see wonderful performances by street artists and enjoy lots more that the region has to offer,” she said.

For the 2016 championships a crowd of 3000 people attended.

Stanthorpe was the first region outside the national busking capital of Cooma to be selected by the Australian National Busking Championship committee and such was the success that there will now be regional finals held in Ballarat, Narooma and Noosa Heads with the national finals set for Cooma in November 2017.

Prizemoney totalling $4500 will be on offer across six sections.

Entries are open to all buskers and nominations close on February 17.

All information about the event and how to register is available on the website, www.buskingstanthorpe. org.au.