South Burnett beauties on show in Warwick

NEW EXHIBITION: Brushes and Flashes of the South Burnett will feature works from the region's artists. Above is 'Mayo Vale' by Lyn Felsman.

DURING February, Warwick Art Gallery will host a travelling exhibition of talented artists from the South Burnett.

Coordinated by the Nanango Arts Network Alliance, the exhibition 'Brushes and Flashes of the South Burnett' will showcase the work of Thelma Archibald, Karren Bolton, Summer Brooke-Jones, Paul Cradock, Megan Cridland, Anthony Donas, Gary Eyre, Judy Forster, Lyn Felsman, Rosemarie Matthews-Fredericks and Ina Patterson.

A diverse range of genres including pastel, oil, water colour, acrylics, drawing, pottery, sculpture, paper tole, photography and Indigenous art will feature in the exhibition.

One exhibiting artist Lyn Felsman, sought comfort and peace in painting following the death of her mother in 2001.

Her skills were further developed and enhanced having attended numerous workshops and in recent times, pastel art has become Lyn's signature work, depicting rural landscapes, historical settings and portraiture.

All of the participating artists have won awards for their artwork, including Anthony Donas achieving first prize at the Brisbane Ekka in 2016.

Several members of the group have exhibited work overseas.

Gallery director Karina Devine is looking forward to installing the exhibition of work by artists from the South Burnett, part of the Southern Queensland Country region.

"This exhibition is the first in our 2017 exhibition program and encapsulates what will be a year of variety and originality, something that the Gallery Management Committee is very proud of,” Ms Devine said.

"There will be a strong representation of local artists exhibited throughout the year, including Jean Fysh, Susan Shaw, Noami Trotter, Juanita Faint, Corina Graham, Sue Jacobsen and Ann Fogarty, to name a few.

"Many of these artists booked their exhibitions 18 months in advance, giving them time to develop their body of work for exhibition.

"Exhibiting original artwork in a gallery can give emerging artists a much needed confidence boost and inspire them to persevere and further pursue their creativity, perhaps even work towards a solo exhibition.”

Brushes and Flashes of the South Burnett' will open on Wednesday, February 1 and be on display until Sunday, February 26.

Warwick Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Fridays 10am to 4pm and 10am to 1pm on weekends.

Entry to the gallery and this exhibition is free of charge.

For more information, phone 46610434