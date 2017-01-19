Southern Downs allocated almost $3M for infrastructure

THE Southern Downs has been allocated $2.93 million for infrastructure projects, giving the region a much-needed economic boost.

Southern Downs Regional Council will have until early February to nominate projects following the funding announcement as part of the $200 million State Government Works for Queensland program.

SDRC will share in a combined $5.53 million allocated to three Southern Border councils, with Goondiwindi Regional Council receiving $1.38 million and Balonne Shire Council receiving $1.22 million.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Jackie Trad said priority for funding had been given to areas in need of an economic boost.

Ms Trad said that the program allocations had been developed with the LGAQ to ensure that the grants would target areas where they would be of most value.

"The Palaszczuk Government is absolutely committed to creating jobs in the Southern Border region and this innovative program will deliver on this commitment," she said.

"It will serve a double duty - supporting more than 600 jobs across the state and upgrading important regional infrastructure.

"Funds could go to a wide variety of projects like improving the condition of local roads or upgrading important community infrastructure like sports facilities and swimming pools."

"Every member of the Palaszczuk Government is focused on job creation and this program has been fast tracked to benefit our regional communities, sooner.

"The full $200 million has been allocated across 65 regional councils on the basis of population and local unemployment, providing a boost to every regional community, town and city.

"We have been working closely with council and the LGAQ since coming to government and we are confident that councils will be able to deliver important local projects for their communities.

"I urge local councils to jump on board to identify projects which will create jobs and improve liveability in this fantastic region."

LGAQ acting chief executive Sarah Buckler welcomed the announcement, saying local government was a key regional employer and should be part of any job creation program.

"The LGAQ and councils have long argued that the most successful job creation policies focus on grass roots projects that make a difference to communities across the state. Works for Queensland does that,'' Ms Buckler said.

"This is a positive step by the State Government to bolster jobs growth in regional Queensland and will strengthen its relationship with Queensland councils in the spirit of the Partners in Government Agreement."

Councils are encouraged to nominate projects by early February with approvals to follow soon after. All projects are then expected to be completed by the end of November this year.

The Works for Queensland Program is part of the State Infrastructure Fund.

For more information, go to dilgp.qld.gov.au