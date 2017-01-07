Southern Downs artists urged to apply for funding

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council was successful in receiving $55,000 from the State Government, combined with a council contribution of $45,000 for total funding pool of $100,000 for this financial year's Regional Arts Development Fund program.

Previous grants have aided local projects like street art works, photography workshops and carnival entertainers.

Queensland Premier and Arts Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said the RADF delivered on the State Government's commitment to foster diverse and inclusive communities, grow strong regions and provide training, education, and employment opportunities for Queenslanders.

"The Queensland Government is contributing $2.08 million to leverage up to $1.92 million from local councils resulting in up to $4 million available to support arts and cultural activities throughout the state in 2016-17,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This funding promotes the role and value of arts, culture and heritage as key drivers of inclusive communities and strong regions and ensures Queenslanders can engage with arts locally," she said.

"Each year around 500,000 people are involved in RADF projects as practitioners, participants or audience members."

The first council RADF round will open for applications on January 16, and close at 5pm on February 10.

Projects for which RADF grant funds are sought must not start before March 27.

The application package and guidelines will be available from next Friday at www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/doing- business/grants---funding/

For further information, please contact council RADF liaison officer Zoë Dunlop on 1300697372.